Fox Business’ Lou Dobbs today reacted to the DOJ inspector general report by calling it “long-delayed and hardly worth the wait.”

The report from IG Michael Horowitz lambasted the FBI for serious errors in the FISA application process but found no evidence of political bias in the Russia probe.

Dobbs tonight said that finding is “more evidence of the radical Dimms’ and the Deep State’s awesome control of our permanent bureaucracy in our federal government.”

He did tout findings about the FBI’s reliance on information in the Steele dossier and omissions in renewal applications, before noting the pushback from U.S. Attorney John Durham — picked by AG Bill Barr to conduct a review of the origins of the Russia probe — sayin he disagrees with some of the OIG’s findings.

“Durham seeming to put the Deep State on notice,” Dobbs remarked.

He spoke with Judicial Watch’s Tom Fitton, who ripped the IG for accepting the FBI’s “bureaucratic excuses for targeting the President of the United States and a presidential candidate.”

“We have an inspector general who should be a countervailing influence within the Justice Department and the FBI, who should be bringing accountability to this corrupt cabal of agents and officials of both the FBI and the Justice Department,” Dobbs said. “Instead what we’ve got here in 434 pages, without exception, is a whitewash.

