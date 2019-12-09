For years now Facebook has been eliminating conservative content and censoring conservative pro-Trump publishers.

Conservative publishers (who aren’t having dinner with Mark Zuckerberg) have seen their traffic from Facebook diminished by more than 90%.

Facebook knows that conservatives relied on Facebook to pass on accurate news during the 2016 election. Facebook was determined in 2017 to NEVER allow this to happen again.

The Gateway Pundit was the fourth most influential conservative publisher on Facebook in 2016 according to Harvard and Columbia Journalism Review studies.

Since then Facebook has eliminated Gateway Pundit influence on Facebook. Of course, this is criminal conduct.

In the past Facebook has blocked TGP stories labeling them fake news, conspiracies and click bait.

Today Facebook told us we were promoting crime!

In November we reported that DNC operative was “itching” to testify before the Schiff sham impeachment hearings.

Chalupa worked closely with the alleged “whistleblower” Eric Ciaramella in 2015.

On Monday we received a warning from Facebook on this factual pose on Alexandra Chalupa and Eric Ciaramella.

Facebook notified us that we were “coordinating harm” and “promoting crime” for reporting this news.

