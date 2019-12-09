President Donald Trump responded to the findings of the Department of Justice Inspector General’s report into the origins of the investigation into Russian election interference.

“The IG report just came out and I was just briefed on it and it’s a disgrace, what’s happened with respect to the things that were done to our country, it should never again happen to another president,” he told reporters at the White House.

“It is incredible, far worse than I would have ever thought possible,” Trump added.

The report found fault with some of the actions taken by FBI personnel in obtaining a FISA warrant in the investigation, but said also that they were not politically motivated.

“And it’s an embarrassment to our country, it’s dishonest, it’s everything that a lot of people thought it would be, except far worse. So I’m gonna get some very detailed briefings, but they are, it’s a very sad, very sad day when I see that, a very sad day when a lot of people see that,” he continued.

“They have no nothing, it was concocted,” the president added, “and you say what you want, that was a, probably something that has never happened in the history of our country.”

The president then called on Pam Bondi to give her response, and she said that the American people should be “terrified” about what happened.

“Well they fabricated evidence, and they lied to the courts and they did all sorts of things to have it go their way. And this is something that we can never allow to happen again,” the president continued.

“The report actually and especially when you look into it, into the details of the report, are far worse than anything I would have even imagined. What they were doing and what they would have done if I didn’t make a certain move. A certain move that was a very important move,” he said.

“Because it would have been even worse if that’s possible,” Trump added.

“And they might have been able to succeed,” he said. “This was an overthrow of government, this was an attempted overthrow.”

The president said he looked forward to the report from John Durham, who was appointed by US Attorney General Bill Barr to look into the alleged FISA abuses.

“Never ever should this happen again in our country,” the president concluded.

Here’s the video of his response:

[embedded content]

Trump hits back at IG's Russia probe report: 'An embarassment'



