FIREWORKS!

The House Judiciary Committee led by Chairman Jerry Nadler met on Monday morning to continue their sham impeachment hearing.

Before the two lawyers and “witnesses” were able to deliver their testimony several Republican committee members interrupted the proceedings to question Chairman Nadler about the minority day to call witnesses.

On Friday GOP Ranking member Doug Collins (R-GA) sent off a letter to House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) demanding the Republican minority hearing day before the committee decides on articles of impeachment.

This is their right!

Republicans are owed a day to call in their own witnesses.

Rep. Collins called on Nadler to contact his office immediately to schedule the GOP day to call witnesses.

Of course, Democrats fear a day of minority witnesses will destroy their complete sham of an impeachment process based on lies and hearsay.



The minority hearing day must take place before the #JudiciaryCommittee considers articles of impeachment. The demand has been made, and the rules are clear. pic.twitter.com/hDHpXNrxuB — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) December 6, 2019

Chairman Nadler refuses to schedule this day of hearings. He continues to ignore this request.

On Monday before the statements by the assembled lawyers Republicans interrupted the proceedings to request their minority hearing day.

Nadler ignored their request.

This is a lawless Democrat coup to remove President Trump.

The post FIREWORKS at Sham Impeachment Hearing: Lawless Democrats Led by Jerry Nadler REFUSE GOP Lawmakers’ Right to Hold Minority Hearing Day (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.