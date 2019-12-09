Fox News host Pete Hegseth says he was suspended by Twitter after sharing a post allegedly written by the Saudi national who reportedly killed three people on a naval base in Pensacola on Friday, according to The Daily Wire.

The suspected killer, who died at the scene of the attack, was a member of the Saudi military. The shooting is believed by the FBI to be an act of terrorism, and the reported shooter, Mohammed Alshamrani, is known to have shown mass shooting videos to attendees at a dinner party the night before the attack.

Hegseth shared a post believed to be written by Alshamrani, in which the suspect expressed anti-American views and anger toward U.S. foreign policy.

“O American people, I’m not against you for just being American, I don’t hate you because your freedoms, I hate you because every day you supporting funding and committing crimes not only against Muslims but also humanity,” Alshamrani allegedly wrote on Dec. 6, hours before the attack. “I’m against evil, and America as a whole has turned into a nation of evil. What I see from America is the supporting of Israel which is invasion of Muslim country (sic), I see invasion of many countries by its troops, I see Guantanamo Bay. I see cruise missiles, cluster bombs and UAV.”

Hegseth shared that post on Twitter, and said he was banned as a result. He then shared the same post on Instagram, while criticizing Twitter for his suspension.

“Yesterday, I was BANNED from Twitter—because I posted a screen shot of the terrorist from Florida tweeting his Islamist motivations,” Hegseth wrote in the Instagram post caption. “That’s it, a screen shot of a terrorist in his own words. If they can ban me, they will ban anyone. We need to fight back. Heck, I posted the terrorist screen shot on this post too, so stay tune for Instagram banning me too. Big tech does the bidding of the Left, especially to include anyone who speaks truth about the threat of radical Islam.”

Hegseth has apparently appealed his Twitter suspension.

“You blocked me b/c I shared the words — and motivation — of an Islamist terrorist,” Hegseth wrote in his appeal. “What are you afraid of?”