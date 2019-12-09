Fox News Host Pete Hegseth became the latest journalist to be suspended from Twitter after attempting to draw attention to the tweeted motivations of Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, the Saudi Arabian national responsible for the Naval Air Station Pensacola terror attack.

Journalists Andy Ngo and Mike Cernovich also had their accounts locked last week, for sharing the same material — a tweet from Alshamrani made shortly before the attack, calling America a “nation of evil.”

Three people were killed and twelve were injured in the terrorist attack, which occurred at a Navy air base in Pensacola, Florida.

“The coward posted it just hours before his terrorist attack,” tweeted Hegseth as he shared the tweet. “This is Islamist terror. No reason to ever mince words. Saudi Arabia must be held to account.”

His account was locked shortly after.

On Instagram, Hegseth condemned Twitter for locking his account, accusing the platform of doing the bidding of radical Islam.

“Yesterday, I was BANNED from @twitter — because I posted a screen shot of the terrorist from Florida tweeting his Islamist motivations,” said Hegseth. “That’s it, a screen shot of a terrorist in his own words.”

“If they can ban me, they will ban anyone. We need to fight back. Heck, I posted the terrorist screen shot on this post too, so stay tune for @instagram banning me too.”

“Big tech does the bidding of the Left, especially to include anyone who speaks truth about the threat of radical Islam.”

Hegseth posted a second picture on Instagram of his attempt to appeal the suspension, only to have it denied. He has pledged to “never” delete the tweet that caused his account to be locked, and called Twitter “pathetic” for its behavior.

According to the Daily Mail, the terrorist’s twitter account has been taken down, but it contained posts praising Osama bin Laden and attacking Israel.

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News.