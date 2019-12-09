Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) called on House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) to appear before the House Judiciary Committee’s hearing on impeachment.

Gaetz argued that given Schiff’s heightened role, he had a duty to defend his work. However, the Florida Republican said you had two Democrat donors converse before the committee and offer their “hot takes.”

“[W]here I’m from, you stand behind your work,” Gaetz said. “If Adam Schiff really believes the president should be impeached as a result of this conduct, he ought to show and take our questions based on his bias, his contact with the whistleblower, and anything he was doing outside the bounds of the law. Instead, it was Take-Your-Donor-to-Work Day inside the House Judiciary Committee, where some the left’s big donors were able to come in a literally ask each other questions. It was this dystopian reality where I am watching one Democrat donor ask questions of another Democrat donor about issues we can all read about, but they just want to give their hot takes.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor