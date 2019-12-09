President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani said Monday on “War Room: Impeachment,” which airs live on Newsmax TV, that one of the reasons he traveled to Ukraine last week was to investigate allegations that former Vice President Joe Biden “funneled illegal money” from Ukraine to Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

Giuliani said on “War Room,” hosted by Steve Bannon, Jason Miller, Raheem Kassam, and Newsmax Media CEO Christopher Ruddy, the whole purpose of his original investigation involving Ukraine was because there were “people totally uninvolved in this professionals, investigators, who told me that there was a much worse situation in Ukraine than it was in Russia, that Russia was a dodge, a made-up situation, (and) that there had been substantial collusion in Ukraine.”

Not only was there a “tremendous amount of corruption,” Giuliani said on the program, but that “the two things overlap” and “Biden was a key player,” not only in the situation with his son, Hunter but in particular with pushing to have a corruption investigation quashed.

“Also, there were some allegations that he funneled illegal money for the Clinton campaign through several oligarchs, so obviously I was going to investigate as a lawyer,” said Giuliani. “I never investigated anytime, including now, to affect the 2020 election. I could care less at this point about the 2020 election. My job is to defend my client and that’s why I was there now.”

He added that he interviewed “about 20 witnesses” in January, February, and March.

“I thought I had made an overwhelming case of bribery on the part of Biden,” said Giuliani, but he was faced with “vicious, ridiculous lying attacks,” from people trying to make “me out a criminal.”

Giuliani also stressed that the “quality of evidence” is much clearer than anything House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff has presented in Trump’s impeachment.

“Let’s take the main one, let’s take the bribery that Biden paid,” said Giuliani. “It is documented on tape, documented with telephone calls, numerous ones, it’s documented with an eyewitness, (Viktor) Shokin, who they call corrupt…he’s never had a charge of corruption in his whole life.”

The testimony of Shokin, the country’s former prosecutor-general, was corroborated with two other prosecutors, said Giuliani.

Giuliani traveled to Ukraine with far-right network OAN, which delivered a report of their exploits claiming that they’d seen documents proving Biden’s guilt and that the team had faced several dangers, with witnesses claiming to have spotted George Soros, reports Mediaite.

On Monday, Giuliani claimed he has “the documents now” proving that the U.S. Embassy was “deeply involved in the 2016 election,” including helping to funnel “dirty information, including a phony, created black ledger” concerning former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort.

“I have witnesses who can prove that it’s a fraud,” he said. “The U.S. Embassy will not allow these witnesses to come to the United States.”

He also accused former U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovich of lying under oath.

“I have the documents,” he said. “(They say) she stopped (Shokin) because it had an operation two years earlier. It says nothing about corruption.”