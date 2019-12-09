Rudy GiulianiRudy GiulianiNunes: ‘Sickening’ that Schiff obtained his phone records Meadows: ‘I don’t see a single Republican defecting on impeachment’ Inventing the ‘Deep State’ and draining the real one MORE, President Trump Donald John TrumpLawmakers prep ahead of impeachment hearing Democrats gear up for high-stakes Judiciary hearing Warren says she made almost M from legal work over past three decades MORE‘s personal attorney, said Monday that he expects to complete a report this week detailing his findings from his recent travels to Ukraine to counter the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.

“I was going to do an outline of it and try to present it at the convenience of the Republicans in Congress and the attorney general at the end of this week,” Giuliani told “War Room: Impeachment,” a radio show hosted by former Trump adviser Stephen Bannon.

Giuliani added that his findings should be completed by Wednesday or Thursday, but he was unsure when they would be made public.

He also said he hoped to speak with Republicans before the House moved forward with articles of impeachment against Trump centered on the president’s conduct toward Ukraine.

The president’s personal attorney spent last week in Ukraine meeting with current and former officials in pursuit of damaging information about Trump’s political rivals, including 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden: Buttigieg ‘doesn’t have significant black support even in his own city’ Biden: ‘I’d add’ Warren to my list of potential VP picks How can top Democrats run the economy with no business skill? MORE.

Photos posted on social media show Giuliani met during the week with a former Ukrainian diplomat who has propagated an unsubstantiated theory that Ukraine meddled to help Democrats in the 2016 election. He also huddled with a Ukrainian lawmaker who proposed a joint corruption investigation between the U.S. and Ukraine.

The meetings were documented by One America News (OAN), a conservative network that traveled with Giuliani to Ukraine.

It’s unclear whether Trump was aware of Giuliani’s meetings ahead of time.

“I just know he came back from someplace, and he’s going to make a report, I think to the attorney general and to Congress,” Trump told reporters on Saturday. “He says he has a lot of good information. I have not spoken to him about that information.”

But the timing of the trip made some of Trump’s allies uneasy and is sure to draw attention from Democrats and federal prosecutors. The Southern District of New York is reportedly investigating Giuliani’s business dealings overseas.

Giuliani’s trip last week came on the heels of a 300-page report from the House Intelligence Committee alleging that Trump made U.S. security aid and a White House meeting for Ukraine conditional on Kyiv announcing investigations into the president’s political rivals.

Government officials testified last month that it was Giuliani who urged Ukraine to announce those investigations, and they alleged that the president’s personal attorney was conducting a shadow foreign policy outside of regular diplomatic channels.

The House Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing Monday during which Democrats and Republicans are presenting their findings from the Intelligence Committee hearings. The Judiciary Committee could introduce articles of impeachment against Trump later this week.