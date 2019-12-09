Rudy Giuliani told “War Room: Impeachment” on Newsmax TV on Monday he was shocked AT&T turned over his telephone records, including information on his calls with President Trump, to Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and the House Intelligence Committee.

The AT&T records were used for the committee’s impeachment report and Giuliani said they were shared without the president’s knowledge or permission.

“I would think they would’ve” asked, Giuliani, the former two-term New York City mayor, told “War Room” co-hosts Steve Bannon, Jason Miller, and Raheem Kassam. The trio were joined by Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy.

“Everybody in America knows that I’m the president’s lawyer,” Giuliani said. “And any intelligent person in America has heard of the attorney-client privilege.

“I would think they would have at least gone to court to try to find out if they were violating attorney-client privilege,” he said.

The Intelligence Committee’s 300-page report released Tuesday cited dozens of previously unreported telephone records outlining contact between Giuliani; several of his associates; Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., the committee’s top Republican; journalists; and the White House Office of Management and Budget.

The document said the records were obtained from AT&T — and the company said it had complied with a request from the panel because “we are required by law to provide information to government and law enforcement agencies.”

But other experts have said AT&T could have questioned the subpoena as well as notified the targets like Giuliani and the telecom company might have run afoul of FCC guidelines on sharing personal data.

AT&T has long been in conflict with Trump after the company took a leading role in corporate fundraising for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign.

The move did not go unnoticed by Trump, who complained openly about the danger of the merger of AT&T with Time Warner, which gave AT&T ownership of CNN and DirecTV.

Under Trump, the Department of Justice moved to block the merger. AT&T prevailed in the ensuing litigation and the merger was completed in June of 2018.

Earlier this year, Trump took to Twitter urging his supporters to boycott AT&T products:

“I believe that if people stopped using or subscribing to @ATT, they would be forced to make big changes at @CNN, which is dying in the ratings anyway. It is so unfair with such bad, Fake News!”

Giuliani told “War Room” he was aghast at the treatment by the committee and AT&T.

“They actually intercepted my telephone calls,” he said. “Completely illegal, horrific.”

President Trump, however, is not identified by name in the House phone records cited in the report, but investigators believe he was someone with a blocked number listed as “-1” in the files, with which Giuliani had numerous calls.

