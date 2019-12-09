Over the weekend, Media Matters for America, a far-left propaganda organization funded by billionaire George Soros, kicked off what became a liberal media smear campaign against former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley over misrepresented remarks she made during an interview with Glenn Beck.

During the more than one-hour in-depth interview, which you can watch here, Haley recalled the tragic mass killing of African-American churchgoers in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2015. In the aftermath of the tragedy, Haley, then governor of South Carolina, called for the removal of the Confederate flag from the State House grounds.

“South Carolina fell to our knees when this happened,” Haley told Glenn during the interview. “This is one of the oldest African-American churches. These 12 people were amazing people. They loved their church. They loved their family. They loved their community.

“And here is this guy who comes out with his manifesto holding the Confederate flag,” she said of the mass killer. “And it just hijacked everything that people thought of — we don’t have hateful people in South Carolina, there’s always the small minority that’s always going to be there — but people saw it [the flag] as service and sacrifice and heritage. But once he did that, there was no way to overcome it.”

Media Matters writer Jason Campbell twisted Haley’s words, claiming she said “the Confederate flag was about ‘service, and sacrifice, and heritage’ until Dylan Roof ‘hijacked’ it” in a tweet that immediately went viral. Multiple media outlets, including CNN, the Washington Post, and Axios, ran with the misleading story, despite the fact that Campbell actually added a roughly one-minute video clip that debunked the false claim in his tweet.

“George Soros and his minions at Media Matters decided to smear Nikki Haley in an interview that I did with her,” Glenn Beck said on Monday’s radio program. “Here’s what Media Matters said, and millions of stories that went out and had been passed along by everybody on the left, that Nikki Haley said she saw the Confederate flag as a flag of service, a flag of heritage, until … Dylan Roof goes into the church and shoots everybody. And then she sees it differently. Well, that’s not what she said.”

“Now, let me be really clear, for all you imbeciles … the people who are being paid by George Soros at Media Matters to smear me and everybody else,” Glenn continued. “You can claim it all you want, but that’s not what it was about. Period.”

Producer Stu Burguiere called out the media, saying “The media is so pathetic. They didn’t even listen to the clip they pulled from the interview, let alone go back to the full interview and hear the actual context. They listen only to Media Matters’ clip, and they don’t even listen to the whole thing, then write their headline. That is how pathetic your media is today.

“They didn’t even bother to listen to the minute and 20 [second] clip that Media Matters pulled. They didn’t even listen to it for themselves. That is an incredibly low bar to clear, and that is where the entire media seems to be living right now,” Stu said. “How about spending 80 seconds listening to the damn clip before you write the story? How about going back — and I know this one is crazy — going back and listening to five minutes before this moment, on the podcast, and five minutes after. Is that a possibility? Something like that, where you actually at least get the very basic context of what you’re taking about?”

Glenn said, “I’m sorry, Nikki, that it was this show that caused you any kind of consternation over this weekend. We did our job. You did your job. The media, as always, failed to do theirs.”

