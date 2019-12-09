I haven’t had time to devote sufficient attention to the British election that is now less than 72 hours away. The polls give reason for confidence that the Tories are going to win, since they have tended in recent elections to outperform their polls. This is still rather amazing considering the debacle of the Theresa May government. But the Tories have Boris Johnson, while Labour has the execrable Jeremy Corbyn.

Here’s why Boris deserves a landslide—this is brilliant stuff:

[embedded content]

The two thumbs up at the end is very Trumpian.