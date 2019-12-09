“I will never let another man ruin my life by making me hate him.”

– George Washington Carver

“DON’T MESS WITH ME (about hate for Trump)!” (emphasis mine) House Speaker Nancy Pelosi vehemently warned an inquiring reporter at her recent press conference. He and millions of citizens share the same question, “Do you hate President Trump?” as we watch loathing being expressed by a parade of politicians and left-leaning professors testifying as scholarly academics, supposedly imparting objective, erudite insights intended to oust our duly elected president.

It’s a tragedy and a travesty. The overwhelming majority of Americans aren’t watching the proceedings, as USA Today reports our collective concern regarding what’s happening with the front page headline, “Divided We Fall?” (Dec. 5). “But if you bite and devour one another, take heed that you are not consumed by one another” (Galatians 5:15).

Scripture describes a people whose “throats are an open grave; with their tongues they have used deceit; the poison of vipers is under their lips; their mouths are full of cursing and bitterness. Their feet are swift to shed blood; destruction and misery are in their path; and they do not know the way of peace. There is no fear of God before their eyes” (Romans 3:13-18).

This is a panoramic overview of multitudes in America today. Sad to say this is a description of many of our highest-ranking political leaders and even some professing Christians we may find ourselves interacting with over the holidays. One group openly and proudly identify themselves as “Trump haters.”

I read a terribly slanted column and TV interview by a Catholic journalist and former speech writer for Ronald Reagan conveying misleading comments on the impeachment inquiry, seemingly gleeful at the possibility the reputation of Donald Trump could be destroyed. When she finished the TV spot, a commentator I’ve trusted the most for 20 years said, “Of course she makes these statements, she’s a Trump hater!”

I caution her: “Do not rejoice when your enemy falls and do not let your heart be glad when he stumbles; lest the Lord see it, and it displease Him. …” (Proverbs 24:17-18)

What’s happening to America?

We hear these kind of remarks every day. Has this become some kind of “merit badge” people proudly wear in our culture?

Have we drifted so far from our core values of respect, civility and honor toward individuals and leaders with whom we differ that we must lower ourselves to embarrassing levels of contempt, disdain and vitriolic name-calling?

Have we become so accustomed to profanity-laced attacks, rage and insults corroding our public discourse that we simply shrug our shoulders, wince and think, “Well that’s just the way it is in America today”? I strongly encourage you, your older family members and church to see the film “No Safe Places” which awakens viewers to the seriousness of this development.

In a similar seriously divided time in our history, President Abraham Lincoln said, “With malice toward none,” meaning there should be no intention to harm others, “and with charity for all,” meaning we should help everyone truly in need.

A few years ago, former first lady Michelle Obama challenged us, “When someone is cruel or acts like a bully, you don’t stoop to their level. No. Our motto is ‘When they go low, we go high.'” But today former Attorney General Eric Holder says, “The new Democratic motto should be ‘When they go low, we should kick them!'”

Mild-mannered, “Mr. Rogers-like” Cabinet member and committed Christian Ben Carson finally had enough of the ongoing hate-spewing fulminations of Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif. He wrote her, “My mother always taught me that people shouldn’t throw rocks. … Basic manners elude you.”

Time for a Turnaround

Before we plummet to more dangerous levels of animus and hostility engendering the brewing societal civil war, we must stop the incendiary rhetoric and remind ourselves how seriously God views this escalating hatred. It’s demonically inspired, unacceptable, designed to destroy the fabric of our nation, and it is serious sin.

Kanye West recently stood next to Joel Osteen and emphasized how God is love and positive and brings prosperity and loves everybody! I say a hearty “Amen!” but multitudes also need to remember that God’s love also entails holiness, justice and wrath.

Almighty God hates sin! He is long-suffering but eventually, though not always immediately, will judge it and punish those who habitually practice it. He’s especially sensitive to those identifying as Christians yet hypocritical with hateful speech. “If anyone among you seems to be religious and does not bridle his tongue, but deceives his own heart, this man’s religion is vain” (James 1:26).

God hates sin because it’s contrary to His nature; it separates us from Him; and, it ultimately brings destruction to those He loves. Like a father who hates a deadly rattlesnake threatening the life of his child or a mother who hates a venomous spider inching toward her baby, God displays holy hatred towards sin and will punish those practicing it.

The ultimate demonstration of His love was when He poured out His wrath on Jesus, His Son, punishing Him in our place so we could be pardoned if we repent and trust Him and His finished work for forgiveness and redemption.

What God hates

Proverbs 6:16-19 identifies seven areas God hates because they bring enormous harm to individuals, marriages, families, relationships, reputations, careers and society itself. Think for a moment the devastation you’ve seen because people disregard God’s commands and sin in these areas.

1. Pride2. Lying tongue3. Hands shedding innocent blood4. Devising wicked imaginations5. Feet rushing to evil6. False witness speaking lies7. SOWING DISCORD [emphasis mine]

God wants to protect us from the devastation accompanying these sins. He also wants to protect us from the ultimate consequence for rebellion – eternal judgment.

Here’s the Deal: Trusting in the sacrificial, substitutionary death, burial and resurrection of Jesus Christ rescues us from the wrath to come. He was the happiest person to ever live and beckons us to experience an abundant life of gladness, peace and freedom, living under His lordship, which includes not hating anyone.

God spoke over His Beloved Son: “You have loved righteousness and hated wickedness; therefore God, Your God, has anointed You with the oil of gladness more than Your companions” (Hebrews 1:9).

May He say the same over us! ”A new commandment I give to you, that you love one another, even as I have loved you, that you also love one another. By this all men will know that you are My disciples, if you have love for one another” (John 13:34-35).

The identifying mark of true Christians is crystal clear. Let’s light the way as we pray for those walking in darkness.