House GOP counsel Steve Castor is drawing some attention online for a shopping bag he brought to the House Judiciary Committee’s public impeachment hearing on Monday.

In footage that has been making the rounds on social media, the lawyer could be seen bringing the reusable grocery bag into the hearing and unloading his materials ahead of his testimony before lawmakers as part of the House’s ongoing impeachment inquiry into President TrumpDonald John TrumpLawmakers prep ahead of impeachment hearing Democrats gear up for high-stakes Judiciary hearing Warren says she made almost M from legal work over past three decades MORE.   

The bag raised a number of eyebrows among political journalists.

George ConwayGeorge Thomas ConwayGeorge Conway calls out Melania Trump after she criticizes impeachment witness: ‘You’re amplifying what was a nothingburger reference’ George Conway quote-tweets Kellyanne Conway on Trump, Biden, Ukraine George Conway argues impeachment effort doesn’t need a ‘smoking gun’ MORE, a conservative lawyer and the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne ConwayKellyanne Elizabeth ConwayOvernight Health Care: House to vote next week on drug prices bill | Conway says Trump trying to find ‘balance’ on youth vaping | US spent trillion on hospitals in 2018 White House adopts confident tone after Pelosi signals go on impeachment Conway: Trump trying to find ‘balance’ on youth vaping issue MORE, joked that it was a “very liberal-looking” bag for Castor.

There was also a bit of confusion over whether the bag is from Whole Foods or The Fresh Market.

Neither of the chains have responded to a request for comment from The Hill.

