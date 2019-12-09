House GOP counsel Steve Castor is drawing some attention online for a shopping bag he brought to the House Judiciary Committee’s public impeachment hearing on Monday.

In footage that has been making the rounds on social media, the lawyer could be seen bringing the reusable grocery bag into the hearing and unloading his materials ahead of his testimony before lawmakers as part of the House's ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

The bag raised a number of eyebrows among political journalists.

“hey you’re bringing your briefcase today for your nationally televised impeachment hearing right?” “no no i’ll be fine with this.”pic.twitter.com/Uw27J337ra — j.d. durkin (@jiveDurkey) December 9, 2019

Steve Castor and his reusable grocery bag of hearing materials pic.twitter.com/QxZvDFZHwh — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) December 9, 2019

Steve Castor, like me and everyone else I know, carries stuff in a reusable supermarket shopping bag. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) December 9, 2019

Steve Castor is here, with a reusable Whole Foods bag carrying his folders and binders. pic.twitter.com/CZzavG9kfp — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) December 9, 2019

George Conway, a conservative lawyer and the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, joked that it was a "very liberal-looking" bag for Castor.

idk that’s a very liberal-looking amazon-wapo kinda bag Castor has and I hope the security screeners checked it for tofu and kale https://t.co/4CmMtDukwW — George Conway (@gtconway3d) December 9, 2019

There was also a bit of confusion over whether the bag is from Whole Foods or The Fresh Market.

Castor and reusable @WholeFoods bag are back from break … pic.twitter.com/qm5rJL5KLn — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) December 9, 2019

Republican counsel Steve Castor arrives for impeachment testimony with his files in reusable shopping bag from The Fresh Market: “Live, eat, shop, reuse.” pic.twitter.com/sAWyic9HW5 — Dana Milbank (@Milbank) December 9, 2019

Neither of the chains have responded to a request for comment from The Hill.