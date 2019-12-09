Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee criticized the Democratic staff counsel of the House Intelligence Committee on Monday, arguing he made a face and was signaling with his words and expressions that U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon SondlandGordon SondlandSchiff: Impeachment testimony shows Trump ‘doesn’t give a shit’ about what’s good for the country The Memo: Will impeachment hurt Democrats or Trump? Trump vs. 130 years of civil service MORE won that position because he was a donor.

Committee ranking member Rep. Doug Collins Douglas (Doug) Allen CollinsLawmakers prep ahead of impeachment hearing Top Republican: Democrats’ weekend document dump shows impeachment inquiry is a ‘farce’ Trump, GOP shift focus from alleged surveillance abuse to Durham Russia probe MORE (R-Ga.) noted that Intelligence staff counsel Daniel Goldman had made a negative facial expression when discussing the $1 million that Sondland had given to the Trump Inaugural Committee, with Collins telling Goldman to be “very careful” about this.

“Be very careful about how you throw around dollars and giving,” said Rep. Doug Collins (Ga.), the panel’s top Republican. He then noted that both Goldman and House Judiciary Committee Democratic counsel Barry Berke, who also testified Monday, were donors to the Democratic Party.

Collins also criticized Goldman for appearing, as Collins viewed it, in place of House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffLawmakers prep ahead of impeachment hearing Top Republican: Democrats’ weekend document dump shows impeachment inquiry is a ‘farce’ Nunes: ‘Sickening’ that Schiff obtained his phone records MORE (D-Calif.).

“We already are not answering questions, and you are here without a pen because your chairman will not testify; that says all we need to hear. He doesn’t even stand behind his own report, he sends you,” Collins said.

Goldman pushed back strongly against Collins’s comments, asking him what his “implication” was.

Rep. Matt Gaetz Matthew (Matt) GaetzDemocrats express confidence in case as impeachment speeds forward Sunday shows — Nadler: A jury would convict Trump in ‘three minutes flat’ Gaetz defends Ukraine call: Trump acted on ‘sincere’ concerns of corruption MORE (R-Fla.) then jumped in, telling Goldman that Republicans wanted Schiff to testify.

“The implication is we want Schiff in that chair and not you. The implication is the person that wrote the report is the person who should come and present it, and you weren’t elected by anybody, and you’re the one giving this testimony in place of the chairman,” Gaetz said. “I hope that clears up the implication.”

Gaetz’s comments prompted House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler Jerrold (Jerry) Lewis NadlerLawmakers prep ahead of impeachment hearing Trump: Fox News ‘panders’ to Democrats by having on liberal guests Democrats express confidence in case as impeachment speeds forward MORE (D-N.Y.) to intervene. He told Gaetz to not “disrupt the committee,” while Goldman accused Collins of “casting aspersions.”

Collins countered by saying Goldman had done the same to Sondland, before questioning moved on to a different member.

Republicans have repeatedly asked for Schiff to testify before the Judiciary Committee, and have also asked for a “minority day of hearings.”