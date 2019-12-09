­­George Washington University Law professor Jonathan Turley, who has been highly critical of the impeachment process, will join the Senate Republican lunch Tuesday, reports The Hill.

Turley, the lone Republican witness during the House Judiciary Committee’s first public impeachment hearing last week, argued Democrats do not have enough evidence to support articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

“My objection is not that you cannot impeach Trump for abuse of power but that this record is comparably thin compared to past impeachments and contains conflicts, contradictions, and gaps, including various witnesses not subpoenaed,” Turley told the panel last Monday.

He said he received threats following his testimony.

“My call for greater civility and dialogue may have been the least successful argument I made to the committee,” Turley tweeted Thursday.

“Before I finished my testimony, my home and office were inundated with threatening messages and demands that I be fired from GW.”

The lunch with senators comes as Democrats prepare to unveil two articles of impeachment against Trump that will focus on abuse of power and obstructing Congress, per a report in The Washington Post.