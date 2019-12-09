Christmas is a time of joy. A time for family. And apparently a time for masturbation, as actress Gwyneth Paltrow pulls a giant dildo from a Christmas stocking in a raunchy new Christmas-themed commercial for her lifestyle company, Goop.

“Someone’s double fisting,” said the narrator in the commercial moments prior, as the actress can be seen carrying two martinis after shaking a cocktail shaker in slow motion.

“Do something for others — but don’t forget about number one,” said a narrator in a new advertisement for G. Label (Goop) as Gwyneth Paltrow is about to put a dildo into her stocking, but then appears to change her mind and walk away with it, instead.

“Yes, that is a vibrator,” continued the narrator while the actress smirks and walks out of frame. “Gaze into your soul, but also, stare into the abyss.”

“The Holidays are here, and because they never turn out the way you imagine, you must cherish the joy of getting ready,” says the narrator at the start of the commercial. “First, put on a record to set the mood, Oh yeah.”

“Do everything in slow motion,” the narrator adds as Gwyneth Paltrow is seen shaking a stainless steel cocktail shaker in slow motion. “Make this feeling last.”

After the drinks are made, the actress drops a few olives into two martinis.

“Someone’s double fisting,” notes the narrator as Paltrow picks up both martinis and smiles at the camera.

“Find your favorite look, or eleven of them. Look fabulous in each one, and get super high… in your heels, of course,” continues the narrator while the actress can be seen getting ready for a “night out on the town” as she models different outfits from the G. Label.

Paltrow, who is also the owner of the “lifestyle brand” G. Label — or Goop — wore an array of limited-edition pieces from the company’s December collection in the advertisement, which lasted just over one minute. The company’s latest Christmas gift list includes a six-figure tree house, a $425 pair of gold handcuffs, and a 24-roll pack bamboo toilet roll priced at north of $40.

Goop has made headlines for one embarrassing scandal after another. Paltrow was dubbed a “fucking extortionist” earlier this year by attendees of the Goop Wellness Summit.

