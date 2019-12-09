Registered Democrats want to see a Hillary Clinton rematch against President Donald Trump in 2020, as she leads the primary field in the latest Harvard-Harris poll released Monday.

Clinton, who has resisted the urge to enter the 2020 primary race, was the choice of 21% of registered Democratic voters in a Harris online survey by the Center for American Political Studies at Harvard, as reported by the New York Post.

Here are the results of the hypothetical primary with Clinton included:

Clinton 21%.

Former Vice President Joe Biden 20%.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. 12%.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.,9%.

Former N.Y. City Mayor Michael Bloomberg 7%.

Biden is the decided leader without Clinton in the poll.

Biden 29%.

Sanders 16%.

Warren 13%.

There have been rumors of Clinton potentially having a change of heart and rejoining the race for the White House, including herself admitting to the U.K.’s “Graham Norton Show,” she has been “deluged” with pleas to run again, per the Post.

“I’d have to make up my mind really quickly, because it’s moving very fast,” she reportedly said.

The Harvard-Harris poll surveyed 1,859 voters online between Nov. 27-29.