The analysis of the report by Justice Department inspector general Michael Horowitz greatly depends, as is often the case, on which cable news channel you watch. Indeed, many people might be excused for concluding that Horowitz spent 476 pages to primarily conclude one thing, which is that the Justice Department acted within its guidelines in starting its investigation into the 2016 campaign of Donald TrumpDonald John TrumpLawmakers prep ahead of impeachment hearing Democrats gear up for high-stakes Judiciary hearing Warren says she made almost M from legal work over past three decades MORE.

Horowitz did, in fact, say that the original decision to investigate was within the discretionary standard of the Justice Department. That standard for the predication of an investigation is low, simply requiring “articulable facts.” He said that, since this is a low and discretionary standard, he cannot say it was inappropriate to start. United States Attorney John DurhamJohn DurhamHorowitz investigation expected to find Russia probe valid, but flawed: report Five things to watch in Russia probe review Trump, GOP shift focus from alleged surveillance abuse to Durham Russia probe MORE, who heads the parallel investigation at the Justice Department, took the usual step of issuing a statement that he did not believe the evidence supported that conclusion on the start of the investigation.

Attorney General William Barr William Pelham BarrFive things to watch in Russia probe review Trump, GOP shift focus from alleged surveillance abuse to Durham Russia probe Trump: Giuliani to deliver report on Ukraine trip to Congress, Barr MORE also issued a statement disagreeing with the threshold statement. Nevertheless, the Justice Department has a standard requiring the least intrusive means of investigating such entities as presidential campaigns, particularly when it is the campaign of the opposing party. Putting that aside, that threshold finding is then followed by the remainder of the report, which is both highly damaging and unsettling. Horowitz finds a litany of false and even falsified representations used to continue the secret investigation targeting the Trump campaign and its associates.

This is akin to reviewing the trip of the Titanic and saying that the captain was not unreasonable in starting the voyage. Of course, the question is what occurred when icebergs began appearing. Horowitz says that investigative icebergs appeared very early, and the Justice Department not only failed to report that to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act court but also removed evidence that its investigation was on a collision course.

The investigation was largely based on a May 2016 conversation reported between Trump campaign adviser George PapadopoulosGeorge Demetrios PapadopoulosFeinstein endorses Christy Smith for Katie Hill’s former House seat What if impeachment fails? Democrat seeking Katie Hill’s former seat nabs endorsement from firefighters association MORE and Australian diplomat Alexander Downer in a London pub. Papadopolous reportedly said he had heard that Russia had thousands of emails from Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonWill the Horowitz report split the baby? Gabbard commemorates John Lennon’s passing by singing ‘Imagine’ Bannon: Clinton waiting to enter 2020 race and ‘save the Democratic Party from Michael Bloomberg’ MORE. The comment was viewed as revealing possible prior knowledge of the WikiLeaks release two months later. That was used to open four investigations targeting the campaign and leading Trump associates.

Notably, Democrats and the media lambasted Trump for saying that the Justice Department was “spying” on his campaign, and many said it was just an investigation into figures like Trump adviser Carter Page. Horowitz describes poorly founded investigations that included undercover FBI agents and an array of different sources. What they discovered is the real point of the Horowitz report.

From the outset, the Justice Department failed to interview key individuals or vet criticacal facts and sources in the Christopher Steele dossier. Justice Department officials insisted to Horowitz that they did not interview campaign officials because they were unsure if the campaign was compromised and did not want to tip off the Russians. However, the report says the Russians were directly told about the allegations repeatedly by then-CIA Director John Brennan John Owen BrennanKrystal Ball: Yang’s MSNBC boycott shows network has ‘officially lost the left’ Trump predicts ‘historic’ conclusions from DOJ’s watchdog report on ‘spying’ Trump bemoans ‘double standard’ in Stone conviction MORE and, ultimately, President Obama. So the Russians were informed, but no one contacted the Trump campaign so as not to inform the Russians? In the meantime, the allegations quickly fell apart. Horowitz details how all of the evidence proved exculpatory of any collusion or conspiracy with Russians.

Worse yet, another agency — which appears to be the CIA — told the FBI that Page actually was working for it in Russia; he was considered an “operational contact” gathering intelligence for the CIA. The FBI was told this repeatedly — yet, it never reported that to the FISA court approving the secret investigation of Page. (Page’s claim to have worked with the U.S. government were widely dismissed.)

It then gets even worse: Horowitz found that investigators and the Justice Department concluded there was no probable cause on Page to support its FISA investigation. That is when there was an intervention from the top of the FBI, ordering investigators to instead look at the Steele dossier funded by the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and the Clinton campaign. (The Clinton campaign repeatedly denied funding the dossier until confronted with post-election evidence showing that it spent a huge amount of money that was effectively disguised as legal bills.)

Who told investigators to turn to the dossier? Former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe Andrew George McCabeDOJ watchdog expected to say FBI erred, but absolve top leaders of anti-Trump bias: report CNN’s McCabe restricted from talking about DOJ IG report The curious timeline for taking down Trump MORE. He was fired over his conduct in the investigation after earlier internal investigations. Horowitz directly contradicts the widely repeated media claim that the dossier was just a small part of the case presented to the FISA court. He finds that it was, in fact, essential to seeking FISA warrants.

Horowitz also finds there was no sharing of information with FISA judges that undermined the credibility of the dossier or Christopher Steele himself. Indeed, surprisingly little effort was made to fully investigate the dossier when McCabe directed investigators to it. Yet, investigators soon learned that critical facts reported to the FISA court was false. For example, FISA judges were told that a Yahoo article was independent corroboration of the Steele dossier — but Horowitz confirms that Steele was the source of that article. Thus, Steele was used to corroborate Steele on allegations later found to be unfounded.

The report also said that Steele was viewed as reliable and had been used as a source in prior cases. Yet, Horowitz found no support for that representation and, in fact, found that Steele’s past representations were flagged as unreliable. And Steele’s veracity was not the only questionable thing. Steele relied on a character who, Horowitz determined, had a dubious reputation and may have been under investigation as a possible double agent … for Russia.

Other facts were also clearly misrepresented. The FISA application was based in part of an exchange with Page and an FBI source. Page was asked by the source if he expected an “October surprise” and, when pressed, said there could be the release of 30,000 emails. That was a direct reference to media discussions that 30,000 deleted Clinton emails were being sought. However, the statement was misrepresented to FISA judges as a reference to DNC emails, not Clinton emails.

In addition, the source relied on by Steele was presented as conveying damaging information on Trump. When this source was interviewed, he said he had no direct information and was conveying, essentially, bar talk. He denied telling other details to Steele. These direct contradictions were known to the Justice Department but it continued to seek warrant renewals from the FISA court without correcting the record or revealing exculpatory information found by investigators. That included the failure to tell the court that Page was working with the CIA. Finally, Horowitz finds that an FBI lawyer doctored a key email to hide the fact that Page was working for us, not the Russians.

Despite this shockingly damning report, much of the media is reporting only that Horowitz did not find it unreasonable to start the investigation, and is ignoring a litany of false representations and falsifications of evidence to keep the secret investigation going. Of course, nothing was found to support any of those allegations, and special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Swan MuellerTrump says he’ll release financial records before election, knocks Dems’ efforts House impeachment hearings: The witch hunt continues Speier says impeachment inquiry shows ‘very strong case of bribery’ by Trump MORE confirmed there was no support for collusion and conspiracy allegations repeated continuously for two years by experts and members of Congress.

In other words, when the Titanic set sail, there was no reason not to. Then there was that iceberg. Like the Titanic crew, the FBI knew investigative icebergs floated around its Russia investigation, but not only did it not reduce speed, it actively suppressed the countervailing reports. Despite the conflicts to its FISA application and renewals, the FBI leadership, including McCabe, plowed ahead into the darkness.

Jonathan Turley is the chair of public interest law at George Washington University and served as the last lead counsel in a Senate impeachment trial. He testified as a Republican witness in House Judiciary Committee hearing in the Trump impeachment inquiry. Follow him @JonathanTurley.