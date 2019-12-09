House Democrats’ impeachment counsel Daniel Goldman claimed Monday he’s “not a partisan,” leading GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz (Fla.) to bring forth evidence to the contrary during a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee.

What are the details?

“Are you here as a partisan advocate for the Democratic position, or are you here as a nonpartisan investigator of the facts?” Rep. Gaetz asked the attorney, who responded, “I’m here to present the report we did on our investigation, which was totally and completely relied on the actual evidence we uncovered, the witness testimony and the documents.”

Rep. Gaetz then pressed, “Are you partisan?”

“I am not a partisan,” Goldman insisted.

The Republican from Florida then asked Goldman whether he had made any political donations, and the counsel admitted he had, saying, “I think it’s very important to support candidates for office.”

“You’ve given tens of thousand of dollars to Democrats, right?” Gaetz asked. “Have you given over a hundred thousand to Democrats?”

Goldman went on to say that he does not believe such donations are “relevant” to the impeachment discussion, the Washington Examiner reported.

Congressman Gaetz then asked Goldman whether or not he had ever tweeted at President Donald Trump, to which Goldman responded that he had made “a number of tweets” in his “private capacity” before he took his current job working on the impeachment probe for House Democrats.

“Matter of fact, this is one of those tweets,” Gaetz said, pointing to a poster behind him showing Goldman directed a tweet to President Trump last year, wherein, as the Daily Wire pointed out, the attorney suggested “the dubious, rumor-filled ‘Steele Dossier’ was completely fact.”

“What lying? ” Goldman wrote in Aug. 2018. “Nothing in the dossier has proved to be false (including your pee tape). But we can agree that we all look forward to the facts coming out. Everything that has come out so far has shown you to be an out and out liar (eg Cohen tape, purpose of June 9 meeting, etc).”

Gaetz then pointed to a number of the documented falsehoods from the dossier, before telling Goldman, “As we sit here today, where you’ve, I guess, got a tweet about a ‘pee tape,’ presenting yourself as ‘not a partisan,’ hired by the Democrats to pursue the president, do you regret this tweet?”

Goldman refused to answer the question, telling Congressman Gaetz, “I hope you read the evidence.”