House Democrats are expected to unveil articles of impeachment against President TrumpDonald John TrumpLawmakers prep ahead of impeachment hearing Democrats gear up for high-stakes Judiciary hearing Warren says she made almost M from legal work over past three decades MORE during a Tuesday morning press conference, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler Jerrold (Jerry) Lewis NadlerLawmakers prep ahead of impeachment hearing Trump: Fox News ‘panders’ to Democrats by having on liberal guests Democrats express confidence in case as impeachment speeds forward MORE (D-N.Y.), Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffLawmakers prep ahead of impeachment hearing Top Republican: Democrats’ weekend document dump shows impeachment inquiry is a ‘farce’ Nunes: ‘Sickening’ that Schiff obtained his phone records MORE (D-Calif.), and other relevant committee chairs are expected to make the announcement, the timing of which is a sign that Democrats plan to stay on track with their fast-charging goal of wrapping up the impeachment inquiry into Trump’s contacts with Ukraine ahead of the holiday season.

Multiple sources also told The Hill they believe the markup of the articles will take place either Wednesday or Thursday, though they noted that the precise time has not been confirmed.

Rep. David Cicilline David Nicola CicillineTrump: Fox News ‘panders’ to Democrats by having on liberal guests Democrats express confidence in case as impeachment speeds forward Sunday shows — Nadler: A jury would convict Trump in ‘three minutes flat’ MORE (D-R.I.) told reporters Monday evening that Democrats are “going to work through the night” to determine the exact articles they expect to introduce, though they have been heavily indicting the rough outlines of what they believe are impeachable offenses.

Last week, Democrats heard from three constitutional scholars who said they believed Trump committed three impeachable offenses: Abuse of power and bribery, obstruction of justice, and obstruction of Congress.

But one source familiar said Democrats are expected to introduce only two articles of impeachment.

Still, Nadler was tight-lipped after leaving a meeting in Pelosi’s office ahead of the gathering with members of his panel and declined to comment on how the articles of impeachment would take shape.

Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel Eliot Lance EngelHouse approves two-state resolution in implicit rebuke of Trump House leaders: Trump administration asking South Korea to pay more for US troops ‘a needless wedge’ Trump administration releases 5M in military aid for Lebanon after months-long delay MORE (D-N.Y.) too declined to say what the announcement would be, but he assumed a more somber tone that suggested serious next steps.

“I think that a lot of us believe that what happened with Ukraine especially is not something that we can just close our eyes to,” Engel said as he left Pelosi’s office. “This is not a happy day.”

News that impeachment articles are imminent comes on the same day that Democrats and Republicans dueled over the propriety of Trump’s contacts with Kyiv.

Democrats allege that Trump pressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to commit to opening two investigations that would benefit him politically, including into 2020 political rival former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden: Buttigieg ‘doesn’t have significant black support even in his own city’ Biden: ‘I’d add’ Warren to my list of potential VP picks How can top Democrats run the economy with no business skill? MORE. They also say the president withheld the promise of a White House meeting and nearly $400 million in U.S. aid as leverage, all while Trump officials repeated the requests in meetings with Zelensky representatives.

Cristina Marcos and Mike Lillis contributed.