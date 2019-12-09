House Speaker Nancy Pelosi met with House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler and other Committee chairmen Monday evening after a 9-hour impeachment hearing.

According to the Washington Post, the Judiciary Committee will likely vote on two articles of impeachment later this week.

The plan is not finalized yet and the House Democrats are expected to announce specific articles of impeachment at a news conference Tuesday morning at 9 AM ET.

According to sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity to WaPo, one article of impeachment will be on ‘abuse of power’ and the other on ‘obstruction of Congress.’

Nadler (D-NY) appeared on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday and admitted to host Chuck Todd that impeachment is about preventing Trump from being reelected in 2020.

Nadler let the cat out of the bag and admitted what we have known all along — the Dems do not have a candidate who can beat Trump in 2020 so their only hope is to remove him from office.

“We are also faced with a very direct threat that this president put himself repeatedly above the interest of the country and poses a threat to the integrity of the next election…he poses a threat to the integrity of the next election if he’s allowed to continue to do what he’s doing,” Nadler said.

The latest coup attempt disguised as impeachment was a plan cooked up by House Intel Chairman Adam Schiff with the use of a Brennan plant-turned-whistleblower Eric Ciaramella.

Eric Ciaramella filed a whistleblower complaint based on third-hand information about Trump’s phone call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky alleging Trump threatened to withhold US military aid to Ukraine unless they investigated the Biden crime family.

Ukraine received the military aid THREE WEEKS EARLY and Zelensky did nothing to receive the military aid.

No quid pro quo, yet here we are watching Democrats trying to overturn the 2016 election with impeachment.

