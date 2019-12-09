Last week, 12 foreign fugitives were arrested during a five-day operation conducted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) in New York City and Westchester County. The operation ended on Dec. 5.

The 12 detainees violated U.S. immigration laws and were all regarded as Fugitive Alien Removal (FAR) cases—fugitives who have committed serious crimes abroad.

“With this operation, we were able to arrest a dozen criminal aliens, persons who fled their home countries to seek sanctuary in New York,” said Thomas R. Decker, field office director for ERO New York. “Our country should not be a place where foreign criminals from others nations seek a safe haven from prosecution. Although politicians, choosing to push their own agenda over the safety of their constituents, have created local policies which welcome these criminals to seek refuge in this sanctuary city, ICE remains focused on arresting those wanted to face criminal prosecution abroad.”

The arrests took place in Bronx, Brooklyn, Flushing, Forest Hills, Manhattan, New Rochelle, Ridgewood, and Staten Island. The people involved are nationals from Russia, Japan, Mexico, China, Kazakhstan, Colombia, and Argentina. They are being held in ICE custody and are pending a judicial hearing.

Some of the arrests included:

A 46-year-old Chinese man wanted for fraud involving more than $2.6 million.

A 35-year-old Russian wanted by Russian police for manslaughter charges, caught in Brooklyn.

A 52-year-old Mexican wanted in Mexico for murder, caught in Staten Island.

In a separate case, ICE and ERO removed a Brazilian national on Dec. 2. Bruno Padua-Silva was wanted for homicide in Brazil.

Padua-Silva came to the United States in April 2018, but didn’t leave before his term of admission. A warrant for his arrest was issued on Sept. 20, 2018.

Bruno Padua-Silva escorted by ICE officers. (ICE)

“This individual not only violated the terms of his stay in the U.S. but was a potential danger to the community as evidenced by the homicide charge he faces in his home country,” said Ruben Perez, acting field office director for ERO Newark. “ICE officers are to be commended for their diligent and brave work in locating, arresting and removing this individual from the U.S.”

Padua was arrested in New Jersey on Sept. 12.

He was turned in to Brazilian authorities by ICE upon his arrival.

Bruno Padua-Silva being removed from the United States by ICE officers. (ICE)

Since Oct. 1, 2009, ERO has removed more than 1,700 foreign fugitives sought in their native countries for serious crimes, including kidnapping, rape, and murder. Members of the public who have information about foreign fugitives are urged to contact ICE by calling 1-866-347-2423.