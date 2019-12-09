Barack Obama knew about Spygate and he should be called in to testify about his knowledge and involvement.

The DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz on Monday released his 476-page report on FISA abuses committed by Obama’s corrupt FBI and DOJ before, during and after the 2016 election.

Comey told Inspector General Michael Horowitz that he briefed Barack Obama on the Trump-Russia investigation in August of 2016 shortly after FBI counterintel chief Peter Strzok opened a CI investigation into the Trump campaign dubbed “Crossfire Hurricane.”

The report also revealed that Obama’s crooked FBI was spying on FOUR of Trump’s associates, not two.

When we asked Comey about meetings with the White House concerning Crossfire Hurricane, he said that although he did not brief the White House about the investigation, he did mention to President Obama and others at a meeting in the Situation Room that the FBI was trying to determine whether any U.S. person had worked with the Russians in their efforts to interfere in the 2016 U.S. election. Comey said he thought it was important that the President know the nature of the FBI’s efforts without providing any specifics. Comey said although he did not recall exactly what he said, he may have said there were four individuals with ‘some association or connection to the Trump campaign.’ Comey stated that after he provided this information, no one at the meeting responded or followed up with any questions. Comey did not recall specifically when this meeting took place, but believed it may have been in August 2016.

Barack Obama was also in the infamous Oval Office meeting in January of 2017 just days before Trump’s Presidential Inauguration where Comey, Brennan, VP Biden and Susan Rice discussed the phony Russia dossier.

The day after this meeting in the Oval Office, Comey traveled to Trump Tower in New York to brief then-President elect Donald Trump about the salacious, unverified portions of the dossier.

Comey lied to Trump’s face and told him not to worry because he was not under investigation, despite the fact that there were several open and ongoing investigations into Trump and his camp.

What did Obama know? How involved was Barack Obama? He should be dragged in to Capitol Hill to publicly testify to lawmakers.

