The DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz finally released his report on FISA applications during the 2016 elections–

Here is a link to the full report.

Attorney General Bill Barr released a statement today BLASTING the Obama-Comey FBI.

This AG Barr statement: “The Inspector General’s report now makes clear that the FBI launched an intrusive investigation of a U.S. presidential campaign on the thinnest of suspicions that, in my view, were insufficient to justify the steps taken.” — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) December 9, 2019

And the Comey FBI offered Christopher Steele, the author of the junk Steele Dossier, a lucrative contract to dig up dirt on General Michael Flynn.

Your tax dollars at work paying a British hack to spy on an Obama foe and American hero.

Via Techno Fog:

🚨 IG REPORT The FBI used Christopher Steele to get information on General Flynn. FBI promised Steele he would be paid “significantly” for this information. cc @KerriKupecDOJ pic.twitter.com/iLLDcTVnbJ — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) December 9, 2019

The Deep State also ran an op against General Flynn.

August 2016: SSA1 (Pientka?) ran an op against Flynn under the guise of providing a defensive briefing. pic.twitter.com/8YYm8npeQK — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) December 9, 2019

