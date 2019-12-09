The DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz finally released his report on FISA applications during the 2016 elections–
Here is a link to the full report.
Attorney General Bill Barr released a statement today BLASTING the Obama-Comey FBI.
This AG Barr statement:
“The Inspector General’s report now makes clear that the FBI launched an intrusive investigation of a U.S. presidential campaign on the thinnest of suspicions that, in my view, were insufficient to justify the steps taken.”
— Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) December 9, 2019
And the Comey FBI offered Christopher Steele, the author of the junk Steele Dossier, a lucrative contract to dig up dirt on General Michael Flynn.
Your tax dollars at work paying a British hack to spy on an Obama foe and American hero.
Via Techno Fog:
🚨
IG REPORT
The FBI used Christopher Steele to get information on General Flynn.
FBI promised Steele he would be paid “significantly” for this information.
cc @KerriKupecDOJ pic.twitter.com/iLLDcTVnbJ
— Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) December 9, 2019
The Deep State also ran an op against General Flynn.
August 2016:
SSA1 (Pientka?) ran an op against Flynn under the guise of providing a defensive briefing. pic.twitter.com/8YYm8npeQK
— Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) December 9, 2019
The post IG Report: FBI Offered to Pay Christopher Steele “Significantly” to Dig Up Dirt on General Michael Flynn – FBI Ran an Op Against Flynn appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.