https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/12/ig-report-fbi-offered-to-pay-christopher-steele-significantly-to-dig-up-dirt-on-general-michael-flynn/

The DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz finally released his report on FISA applications during the 2016 elections–

Here is a link to the full report.

Attorney General Bill Barr released a statement today BLASTING the Obama-Comey FBI.

And the Comey FBI offered Christopher Steele, the author of the junk Steele Dossier, a lucrative contract to dig up dirt on General Michael Flynn.

Your tax dollars at work paying a British hack to spy on an Obama foe and American hero.

Via Techno Fog:

The Deep State also ran an op against General Flynn.

The post IG Report: FBI Offered to Pay Christopher Steele “Significantly” to Dig Up Dirt on General Michael Flynn – FBI Ran an Op Against Flynn appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...