Comey, McCabe, Strzok

The DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz finally released his report on FISA abuses on Monday.

The report revealed what we knew to be true all along — the FBI defrauded the FISA court and purposely omitted exculpatory information from the FISA judges in order to obtain FOUR FISA warrants on Trump campaign advisor Carter Page.

According to Horowitz’s report, former FBI counterintelligence chief Peter Strzok wasn’t the sole or even highest-level decision maker in opening the CI investigation into Trump’s campaign dubbed “Crossfire Hurricane.”

In July of 2016, Peter Strzok opened a counterintel investigation into Trump’s camp dubbed “Crossfire Hurricane” on suspicions (based on no evidence) that the Russians had infiltrated Trump’s circle.

The FBI never even gave Trump’s camp a proper briefing warning him about a possible infiltration.

Attorney General Bill Barr blasted the FBI on Monday in a statement.

“The Inspector General’s report now makes clear that the FBI launched an intrusive investigation of a U.S. presidential campaign on the thinnest of suspicions that, in my view, were insufficient to justify the steps taken,” Barr said, adding, “It is also clear that, from its inception, the evidence produced by the investigation was consistently exculpatory.”

Comey, McCabe, Strzok and other FBI brass were all working together to take down Donald Trump during and after the 2016 election.

DoJ rpt: We further found that while Strzok was directly involved in the decisions to open Crossfire Hurricane and the four individual cases, he was not the sole, or even the highest-level, decision maker as to any of those matters. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 9, 2019

