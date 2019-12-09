FOXBOROUGH, Mass.—The list of potential culprits in the New England Patriots’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday wasn’t short. The suspects included the referees whose blown calls nearly incited riots, the New England receivers who couldn’t get open, plus some guy on the other side of the field named

Patrick Mahomes.

Then there was

Tom Brady.

Prognosticating Brady’s demise has been a football sideshow for the better part of a decade. Cries of his downfall turned out to be a farce for so long that he became quite literally unprecedented: Brady has thrown more NFL passes as a 42-year-old than every other player his age—combined. He’s not just any 42-year-old. He’s the reigning Super Bowl champion quarterback.

But as the Patriots fell to the Chiefs 23-16 here on their home field, the numbers were unmistakable: Brady is playing as poorly as he ever has.

On the season, Brady is averaging his fewest yards per pass attempt since 2002, when most of his teammates were in elementary school and passing across the league was far less efficient. Over the last 10 games, he has a 78.9 passer rating, which ranks 25th out of 27 qualified passers. His yards per attempt, in that span, are dead last among those 27 quarterbacks.

The greatest irony may be that the same genius that allowed Brady to survive longer than any quarterback in NFL history may be underpinning his downfall. Brady, in large part, has stayed unimaginably healthy not due to a diet regimen of coconut chips, but because of how he styled his game. He throws short passes and gets rid of the ball quickly to stymie the incoming pass rush, which happens to compensate for the diminishments that come with age—decreased arm strength and durability.

But the same trends that prompt him to avoid hits are also integral to his problems: Brady has thrown away more passes than any quarterback in the NFL this season.

The result of all this: the Patriots have lost three of their last five games since an 8-0 start. Each came to phenom quarterbacks—

Lamar Jackson,

then

Deshaun Watson

and now Mahomes—while Brady has struggled, signaling the generational shift at hand.

But on Sunday, they weren’t beaten by Mahomes. The transcendent young quarterback was limited to a mediocre performance by New England’s transcendent defense, which can take most of the credit for the team’s 10-3 start. The Patriots lost because they didn’t score enough points, even in a game when they pulled out every trick to support their moribund offense.

On their opening touchdown drive, which was prolonged by two third-down penalties by Kansas City, Brady’s touchdown pass came on a flea-flicker that fooled the Chiefs defense so badly that Brady’s underthrown pass to

Julian Edelman

was still completed for the score.

“Those were good plays,” Brady said of the trick plays. “I wish we could have made a few more of the other ones, too.”

On the next possession, the Patriots failed to move the ball after intercepting Mahomes. The trick play was their lone score of the first half, which included a blocked field goal, a failed fourth-down conversion and a Brady interception. The half ended with another stalled drive that produced a smattering of boos inside Gillette Stadium.

“You hear cheers,” Brady said, “you hear boos.”

Tom Brady argued a call during the fourth quarter of the Patriots’ 23-16 loss to the Chiefs.





Photo:



Adam Glanzman/Getty Images





But the Patriots weren’t done in the second half. They blocked a punt, and two running plays later had their second touchdown to bring the game to 23-13. They forced a fumble on the next drive, leading to a field goal that would have been a touchdown if not for a blown call.

And as the fourth quarter began, Patriots fans repeatedly chanted “Brady! Brady! Brady!” They weren’t celebrating his performance as much as they were exhorting him to channel his performances of old.

For a moment, he provided a glimpse of that. On New England’s last possession, which was keyed by a 35-yard halfback pass by

James White

earlier in the drive, Brady scrambled for 17 yards on 4th-and-6—his longest run since 2014. He pumped his fists, screamed and looked like he was 37 years old again. But after getting the ball to the Kansas City 5-yard-line, the drive fell short when Brady’s fourth-down pass to Edelman was tipped away in the end zone. The Chiefs finished the game in victory formation.

Brady may be entering the

Peyton Manning

-swan-song stage of his career, when the former Indianapolis and Denver quarterback’s play disintegrated but the Broncos won the Super Bowl anyway on the back of a sublime defense. But Manning’s decline was so jarring because it was so precipitous—in one season, he went from being one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks to one of its worst. Brady’s has been more subtle.

For three consecutive years now, Brady’s yards per attempt has declined, from 9.3 in 2016 to 6.1—a fall of 34.4%. Those dips, though, have been papered over by a simple fact more important than any statistic: the Patriots continued to win.

It was less than a year ago that Brady stuffed similar questions back in his doubters’ Boston cream pie holes—and it was against Kansas City. The Chiefs were the future of the NFL, and everyone knew it. Mahomes was the best player in football, their offense was football sci-fi and nothing would change that.

But when the Patriots won that AFC Championship shootout and, two weeks later, had to pick confetti out of their hair for the sixth time, the message was unmistakable: Tom Brady and the Patriots were still the present.

This iteration of the Patriots is suddenly looking different. Brady is surrounded by perhaps the weakest skill-position talent of his career—his trusty tight end

Rob Gronkowski

retired at 30 years old—and soon he could face a similar decision. Brady is scheduled to become a free agent after the season, and for the first time there are legitimate questions about what will happen next.

Still, the Patriots are a lock to make the playoffs and likely to even receive a bye. Which gives Brady a clear way to quiet his doubters one more time: bathing in confetti once again.

Write to Andrew Beaton at andrew.beaton@wsj.com