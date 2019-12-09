Democrat Harvard Attorney Alan Dershowitz says the current impeachment process taking place in the Democrat-led House is unconstitutional.

Dershowitz said,

“It would be unconstitutional for President Trump to be impeached on the current record. It would be an utter abuse of the power of Congress. The constitution sets out four criteria for impeaching a President; treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors. Unless one of those criteria is met, Congress does not have the authority to impeach, and if they do, their impeachment would be void.”

Later in his discussion with Mark Levin on FOX News on Sunday night, Dershowitz said that the President could take the impeachment to court but not likely till the Democrat’s articles are drafted or after they are presented for a vote in the House. Then the President would have the ability to take the Democrat’s farcical impeachment to the courts for a determination that it is unconstitutional and void.

This is consistent with our position reported previously here on this Schiff sham –

President Trump may have the Democrats exactly where he wants them in regards to their bogus impeachment related to a Ukraine hoax.

The President encouraged them to hurry up and in so doing they are exposing themselves to numerous actions that are unconstitutional. If the President wants to, and he’s a fighter, he could take them to court on numerous activities and he’s likely win. He would also put the whole sham on hold and with a judgement from the courts the whole process would slow down. This could prevent him from being impeached in this horrible activity from the corrupt Democrats in the House and their cohorts in the Deep State.

Earlier this week President Donald Trump dropped a bomb upon arrival in London. Trump threatened to go to the US Supreme Court to stop the unconstitutional impeachment proceedings.

President Trump: Just landed in the United Kingdom, heading to London for NATO meetings tomorrow. Prior to landing I read the Republicans Report on the Impeachment Hoax. Great job! Radical Left has NO CASE. Read the Transcripts. Shouldn’t even be allowed. Can we go to Supreme Court to stop?

President Donald Trump is right.

The Democrat Impeachment process is Unconstitutional:

** President has no due process

** President has no right to confront the witnesses

** President has no right to bring forward witnesses

** President has not been convicted or indicted of any crime of any kind

** Rep. Adam Schiff was a witness, investigator, the prosecutor, the judge and jury

** Rep. Nadler will take over and declare himself the lead investigator, prosecutor, the judge and jury

** Rep. Schiff determined which questions could be asked

** Rep. Schiff determined which questions could be answered

** Rep. Schiff denied Republicans their right to call witnesses

** Rep. Schiff is withholding evidence — The ICIG interview and testimony in the Capital dungeon still has not been released

** Rep. Schiff refuses to call in the alleged whistleblower to testify

** Rep. Schiff and his team met with several witnesses (including the whistleblower) before the whistleblower even filed his report

** President Trump has NO IDEA who he is being accused by!

** The whistleblower has NO firsthand knowledge of President Trump’s phone call – nor do all but one of the witnesses

** Democrats are trying to prosecute impeachment for a thought crime and the president’s “intent” — Something impossible to prove

Many others believe the Democrats’ impeachment effort is unconstitutional.

It looks like another Democrat attorney has the courage to call this what it is – unconstitutional.

The President has a great case in regards to the unconstitutional Democrat impeachment process, investigation and indictment.

