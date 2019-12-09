Apparently the Democrats held another impeachment hearing today, at which I take it they heard “testimony” from their own lawyers. I see on Twitter that the broadcast networks all covered this farce live, and then cut away when the Republicans started talking about the Biden bribe.

I knew all I needed to know about the Ukraine hoax when I read the transcript of the Trump-Zelensky call, and everything I needed to know about the Russia hoax long before today’s IG report was released. Maybe the Durham report will produce some new evidence; maybe it will even lead to some criminal indictments. I hope so.

In the meantime, I don’t intend to waste any of my valuable time paying attention to the Democrats’ shameful impeachment effort. This video, which President Trump tweeted today, sums up my feelings nicely. Impeachment is a political act, and the appropriate response to it is political, as well.