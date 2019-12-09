Former FBI Director James Comey claimed that Fox News cancelled his guest appearance but the cable news channel rebutted his claims.

“I offered to go on Fox & Friends to answer all questions,” he said in a tweet Monday. “I can’t change their viewers on Donald Trump but hoped to give them some actual facts about the FBI.”

“They booked me for tomorrow at 8 am,” said Comey. “They just cancelled. Must have read the report.”

Comey was referring to the release of the Inspector General’s report into alleged FISA abuses at the FBI under his direction. The report found some problems in the actions at the FBI, but did not conclude that the investigation was conducted because of a political agenda against President Donald Trump.

A spokesperson for Fox News rejected his claim that he had been booked on their show.

“James Comey was not booked and was never confirmed to appear on ‘Fox & Friends’,” said the spokesperson.

Comey characterized the findings of the IG report as an exoneration of the conduct of the FBI under his leadership.

“So it was all lies. No treason. No spying on the campaign. No tapping Trumps wires [sic]. It was just good people trying to protect America,” he claimed.

The president, on the other hand, said that according to his briefing of the report that Democrats had abused the power of the government in order to try to overthrow their political opponents.

“The IG report just came out and I was just briefed on it and it’s a disgrace, what’s happened with respect to the things that were done to our country, it should never again happen to another president,” he told reporters at the White House.

“It is incredible, far worse than I would have ever thought possible,” he concluded.

