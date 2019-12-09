According to award-winning investigative reporter John Solomon, the DOJ Inspector General’s report into Spygate lays out “incontrovertible evidence” that Obama’s FBI misled the FISA court with false information and omissions.

The IG report is expected to be released Monday at 1 PM ET, however sources have told John Solomon that the lies and omissions were so egregious that Attorney General Bill Barr may actually withdraw the FBI’s application for the FISA warrants on Carter Page that began in October of 2016.

Via John Solomon:

The evidence that the judges were misled is so sweeping that it could provide grounds, if Attorney General William Barr chooses, to withdraw the FBI’s application for the surveillance warrants that began in October 2016 to target ex-Trump campaign adviser Carter Page, the sources added. “The evidence of false statements, false information, deception through omission is going to raise an important debate about FISA,” one source told me. The report is expected to conclude the FBI’s decision to open a counterintelligence probe of the Trump campaign’s possible ties to Russia in 2016 was adequately predicated but that its subsequent reliance on the so-called Steele dossier and execution of FISA warrants to assist the probe were problematic. That reliance became even more troubling in early 2017 when the FBI conducted an interview with one of Christopher Steele’s sources that raised further concerns about the reliability of a dossier that was funded by Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee. One question, the sources said, is whether FBI officials with access to the facts failed to adequately divulge issues in the case to those officials who signed the warrant, which was approved Oct 21, 2016 and renewed three times in 2017.

According to investigative reporters Sara Carter and Paul Sperry, the IG report is expected to have several criminal referrals.

It is important to note that IG Michael Horowitz does not have the power to indict or impanel a grand jury, he can only criminally refer people for investigation.

Breaking: IG report lays out compelling evidence FBI misled FISA court in Russia case, sources say. https://t.co/rd7NDfy4Nw — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) December 9, 2019

