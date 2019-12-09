Report: US Government Chronically Lied About Trillion Dollar War In Afghanistan
Here’s What’s Happened To The FBI Officials Who Led Trump-Russia Probe
Mega-Rich Environmentalists Respond To Questions About Their Use Of Private Jets
Watch The Best And Worst Delivery Drivers Ahead Of Your Holiday Shopping
Geraldo Rivera Snaps Over CNN’s Attack On Fox News: ‘F*ck You And F*ck Russia’
EXCLUSIVE: Everything You Need To Know About The IG Report, According To Former U.S. Attorney Joe diGenova
Jerry Nadler’s Opening Statement Interrupted By Infowars Host Owen Shroyer Screaming ‘Trump Is Innocent!’
‘Catch And Release Is Over’: Border Apprehensions Drop For Sixth Month In A Row
Five Dead, ‘No Signs Of Life’ After Volcano Erupts
Marianne Williamson Completely Fabricates A Trump Pardon Of Charles Manson
Nunes: FBI Withheld Exculpatory Information On Carter Page From FISA Court
Morning Mirror: Is Alyssa Milano OVERSHARING?
Dana Bash Puts Nadler On The Spot With His Own Statements On Partisan Impeachment
Massive Moose Get Into Fight In Crazy Video
Lane Kiffin Mobbed During Ole Miss Arrival, Told To Get A Burner Phone
Unfit To Print Episode 33: CNN Hits 3-Year Ratings Low Amid Impeachment Drama
IG Report Will Have Something For Everyone
Elizabeth Warren’s Big Money Back Door
Iran Releases American Student Held Since 2016 In Prisoner Swap
Bernie Sanders Staffer Departs Over Anti-Semitic, Homophobic Tweets: Report
The FISA Report Is Finally Coming. Here’s What To Know About It
FISA Report Will Give The Steele Dossier Its Toughest Test To Date. Here’s What’s True And False In The Salacious Document