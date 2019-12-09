The House Judiciary Committee will hold its second impeachment inquiry hearing on Monday.

Staff counsels from the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and the House Judiciary Committee will make presentations in the “evidence hearing” that could also potentially be the last before the House drafts its articles of impeachment perhaps as soon as later this week.

9:11 AM: Nadler begins his opening statement accusing Trump of betraying his oath of office by placing his interests above the country’s. Nadler says his oath compels him to “come to the defense of the nation” even if it may cost him his job or is inconvenient. He says the framers warned “us against would-be monarchs, fake populists, and charismatic demagogues.” He says the framers knew the biggest threat could come within via an executive who puts his interests ahead of the country’s. He accuses Trump of putting himself before the country. Nadler keeps coughing. Nadler also claims that impeachment is a “serious” and “solemn” undertaking. Nadler defensively claims that the House is speedily moving forward with impeachment because “the integrity of our next election is at stake”–“nothing could be more urgent.” He says Trump’s conduct represents a “continuing risk to the country.”

NEW: Pro-Trump protester disrupts impeachment hearing, is escorted out by Capitol Police: pic.twitter.com/vuEFv7BVHB — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) December 9, 2019

Today’s judiciary committee impeachment hearing’s off to a rocky start, as a protester interrupts Nadler’s opening statement by repeatedly screaming, “Americans are sick of your impeachment, they’re sick of the Democrat treason.” #ImpeachmentHearing — Chris Sommerfeldt (@C_Sommerfeldt) December 9, 2019

9:08 AM: Nadler begins the hearing after noting quorum is present. Nadler now being heckled by a protester who is escorted out of the committee room.

A bit of the behind the scenes view as we ramp up for today’s hearing. The GOP poster shop is in full swing. Today’s offering: pic.twitter.com/lpoWMDXelN — Brandi Buchman (@BBuchman_CNS) December 9, 2019

8:45 AM: After the Intelligence Committee counsels (Berry Berke, majority; Stephen Castor, minority) and the Judiciary Committee counsels (Daniel Goldman, majority; Castor, minority) make their presentations, Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) will get 45 minutes of questioning followed by Ranking Member Rep. Doug Collins (D-GA), who will also get 45 minutes. Then, like the last hearing, each of the Committee Members will get five minutes of questioning.

This #ShamImpeachment has been led by members of only ONE party—something Chairman Nadler warned against in 1998. pic.twitter.com/GdSuTWNENW — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) December 9, 2019

Chairman Nadler has no choice but to postpone Monday’s hearing in the wake of a last-minute document transmission that shows just how far Democrats have gone to pervert basic fairness.https://t.co/iGBGrgFAYq — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) December 7, 2019

Schiff and Nadler have lied their way through this bogus impeachment sham. Reminder: No quid pro quo.

No Ukrainian felt pressured.

Aid flowed with no investigation. Case closed! — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) December 9, 2019

.⁦@cspan⁩ in the impeachment hearing room this morning. The first two rows on left side reserved for members of Congress. First row on the right reserved for Judiciary Committee staff. About 100 seats reserved for public. Watch ⁦@cspan⁩ ⁦@cspanradio⁩ & .org pic.twitter.com/nhzKCnVhEO — Greta Brawner (@gretabrawner) December 9, 2019