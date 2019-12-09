The New York Times’ Headline upon the selection of Christopher Wray to run the FBI – “Trump’s Pick Is Said to be Low-Key and Principled”. We suspected if the NY Times was praising Trump’s pick that he would be a Deep State crook and we were right!

We noted in December 2017 that Christopher Wray worked on the Enron team along side Mueller, Comey and Weissmann.

The gang that oversaw the indictment of Enron’s Chairman and CEO Kenneth Lay are all the members of today’s crooked and criminal FBI and DOJ team – James Comey, Robert Mueller, Andrew Weissmann and Christopher Wray

Christopher Wray is a card carrying member of the Deep State. He worked closely with three of the Deep State’s most notorious criminals – Mueller, Comey and Weissmann.

This gang attempted a coup of the US government.

On Monday, after the release of the DOJ IG report on the Obama FBI spying on the Trump campaign, FBI Director told NBC News that he did not think the Trump campaign was unfairly targeted by the FBI.

Chris Wray: “When the FBI opens an investigation it does so with proper predication, with proper authorization based on the law and the facts and nothing else.”

“I think it’s important for the American people to know that when the FBI opens an investigation, it does so with proper predication, with proper authorization,” FBI Director Chris Wray tells @PierreTABC following inspector general report. https://t.co/MeTdCHhKfh pic.twitter.com/Iq8Kg2xQy5 — ABC News (@ABC) December 9, 2019

