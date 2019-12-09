There are some fruitcakes running for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, but Marianne Williamson is the fruitiest.

And she’s getting fruitier.

“There is something deeply sinister about Trump pardoning Charles Manson, even posthumously. Dog whistles of the very worst possible kind,” Williamson posted on Twitter at 12:53 a.m. She later deleted the post.

The problem: It never happened.

This never happened. Williamson just tweeted this. This is a woman who gets furious when she’s told that she’s unserious and not prepared to run. pic.twitter.com/3uC8Nqfidj — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) December 9, 2019

Here’s what happened. “An article claiming Trump pardoned the swastika-foreheaded fiend appeared on satire website moronmajority.com on Nov. 16 and was picked up by lefty blog site Daily Kos — leading some Twitter users to speculate that Williamson saw the article but failed to practice a little self-reflection before smashing the tweet button,” the New York Post reported.

The phony story said:

Just days after pardoning three service members convicted, or accused, of war crimes, Donald Trump has issued a posthumous pardon to the convicted cult leader, Charles Manson, who died in prison in 2017. Asked why he would pardon one of the most hated criminals in American history, Trump replied, “I always thought Charlie got a bum rap. He never killed anyone. It was his followers who committed the crimes.” Some are speculating this latest pardon is just another one of Trump’s outrageous acts meant to distract the American public from the ongoing impeachment proceedings. Others believe it is a setup to the much-anticipated pardon of his good friend and self-proclaimed “dirty trickster,” Roger Stone. Said an anonymous source, “If you look at the piddling crimes he was convicted of … obstruction of justice, lying to Congress and witness tampering, it will make Roger’s pardon less odious in comparison.” Fighting back against his detractors, Trump added he has every right to issue pardons. “The Constitution, and William Barr, give me the right to do whatever I want,” declared a resolute Trump.

Manson died in prison in 2017 at age 83. He was the mastermind who directed his “Manson Family” clan to kill seven people in California in 1969, including pregnant actress Sharon Tate, the wife of director Roman Polanski.

“Williamson later posted a follow-up tweet apologizing and noting that she was ‘Glad To have been wrong,’” The Washington Post reported. “But she soon deleted both the original tweet and the apology.”

“The author and onetime spiritual adviser to Oprah Winfrey made a splash over the summer with her performances in the Democratic debates. After a July debate in Detroit, she even become the top-searched candidate on Google after offering memorable lines about ‘toxicity’ and ’emotional turbulence,’” said The Post.

The post Marianne Williamson Claims Trump ‘Pardoned Charles Manson’… Who Died in 2017 appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.