Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) slammed Democrats’ call for a recess in the middle of the House Judiciary Committee’s second impeachment inquiry hearing on Monday, asserting it was so that they could hold a press conference.

As Democrat counsel Daniel Goldman was finishing his testimony, Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL) made a motion for a hearing recess.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) declared it a “privileged motion” that was not debatable.

Democrats voted to go to recess, while all Republicans voted to continue the hearing and go to the Republican counsel.

Gaetz, a member of the Judiciary Committee, shouted, “No, because this is so that they can have a press conference before Mr. Castor gets the chance to offer rebuttal. Nobody asked for this break Mr. Chairman.”

Nadler gaveled Gaetz down, ordering him to suspend.

Nadler would not respond to a Republican question on how long the recess would last.

“It’s until they’re done with their press conference,” Gaetz offered.

