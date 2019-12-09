Wearing a black thong and butt-less black dress, hit singer-songwriter and “body positivity” icon Lizzo “twerked” for the cameras while standing courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game on Sunday evening.

The media, especially Left/feminist-leaning magazines and websites, gushed over the singer’s bare-booty gyrating. And those who criticized the “Truth Hurts” singer for being inappropriate, considering NBA games are frequented by kids and families, were dismissed as “fatphobic” and sexist.

Here’s a video of Lizzo’s “twerking,” or booty-gyrating, which was captured on the Laker’s jumbotron:

Singer #Lizzo arrived to the #Lakers Game wearing a revealing outfit of choice.She was spotted dancing at the game, when the cameraman put her on the jumbotron to show the crowd.Once realizing she was on camera she proceeded to turn around and twerk.

. pic.twitter.com/RiqR9G9jrn — Sheen Magazine (@sheenmagazine) December 9, 2019

Elle magazine gushed over Lizzo’s outfit and twerking moves and praised her for her “brazen confidence.”

“The singer wore a shirt dress with the back cut out so everyone could see the black thong she was wearing with her fishnet stockings. Then she flaunted it when she twerked for the Jumbotron. That is honestly the kind of brazen confidence and joie de vivre we should all take into 2020,” the magazine said.

Lizzo, whose full name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, was also praised by feminist Cosmopolitan magazine.

“Lizzo put her own sexy spin on the statement outfit, swapping out her trousers for a black t-shirt dress, which sounds simple enough… until you see the cut-out detailing around her bum, revealing her thong and matching fishnet tights. Oooooft,” Cosmo said, adding, “[R]ather than keeping a low profile (because, c’mon, it’s Queen Lizzo), the singer decided to twerk for fans and boy, oh boy, she puts the ‘werk’ in ‘twerk.’”

“Hot diggity damn. Basketball just got a whole lot more interesting, amiright?” the magazine said.

Left-wing outlet Jezebel also loved Lizzo’s “good, fun look.” “She should be able to trot around with her butt out at a family-friendly event; Americans could stand to be less prudish,” the outlet declared.

Those who were less than blown away by the “Good as Hell” singer were quickly ridiculed for their obvious bigotry.

New York Times columnist Charles Blow, for instance, scolded “body shamers” for not also being offended by cheerleaders and poll vaulters’ uniforms.

“The body shaming in the responses to this tweet is so disappointing. There is so much flesh shown in sports and around it – ever seen women’s poll vaulting, also dancers, cheerleaders, shirtless men with painted body. But, somehow [Lizzo] is out of bounds?! Give me a break…,” he wrote.

The body shaming in the responses to this tweet is so disappointing. There is so much flesh shown in sports and around it – ever seen women’s poll vaulting, also dancers, cheerleaders, shirtless men with painted body. But, somehow @lizzo is out of bounds?! Give me a break… https://t.co/GYTZ3LRk9X — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) December 9, 2019

Radio host Bevy Smith suggested Lizzo “haters” were sexist.

“Hateful humans won’t rest until #Lizzo feels bad about herself like so many other women regardless of size!” she wrote. “Folks don’t get that attacks on Lizzo is what happens to WOMEN, all women, constantly in their lives! You could literally be feeling ‘good as hell’ & folks don’t like it!”

hateful humans won’t rest until #Lizzo feels bad about herself like so many other women regardless of size! folks don’t get that attacks on Lizzo is what happens to WOMEN, all women, constantly in their lives! You could literally be feeling “good as hell” & folks don’t like it! — bevysmith (@bevysmith) December 9, 2019

Activist and columnist George M. Johnson threw out the fatphobic accusation against Lizzo critics.

“I hope Lizzo does everything with her a** out at this point,” he said. “At the very least it will make some question their phobias around fatness and why she triggers so many things a lot of y’all never comment about on ‘acceptable’ bodies.”

I hope Lizzo does everything with her ass out at this point. At the very least it will make some question their phobias around fatness and why she triggers so many things a lot of y’all never comment about on “acceptable” bodies. — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) December 9, 2019

Lizzo is constantly praised in the media for her “body positive” messaging and “self-love” advocacy.

“I take self-love very seriously,” the singer told Elle magazine in October. “And I take it seriously because when I was younger, I wanted to change everything about myself. I didn’t love who I was. And the reason I didn’t love who I was is because I was told I wasn’t lovable by the media, by [people at] school, by not seeing myself in beauty ads, by not seeing myself in television…by lack of representation. My self-hatred got so bad that I was fantasizing about being other people. But you can’t live your life trying to be somebody else. What’s the point?”