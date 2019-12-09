As House Democrats’ impeachment effort approaches a Senate Judiciary vote to draft articles of impeachment, Michael Reagan told Newsmax TV the search for a crime is the Democrats’ “never ending story.”

“It never stops,” Reagan told Monday’s “Newsmax Now.” “It’s a never ending story with the left on this: He’s gotta be a criminal; he’s gotta have broken the law somewhere; we’ve gotta find it, so we can get him out of office.”

Reagan was responding to host John Bachman’s question about Democrats’ claims President Donald Trump is merely attempting to enrich himself and his family.

“Everybody’s searching for a crime with this president,” Reagan said. “So, it’s emoluments clause, is that it? ‘There’s gotta be something with can get this guy out of office on.’

“He’s a business man. He’s owned hotels. He’s built buildings. This is what he does. “

