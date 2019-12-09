A debate about the gender of Santa Claus has broke out on Facebook after a mother in England posted that she had been shamed for not using a “gender neutral” name for Santa Claus.

The mother claimed in a viral post that she had been attacked for using the name “Father Christmas” to describe the bearded character.

Plymouth Live reports, that the “local mum says she was ‘shamed’ on a group on social media for discussing a children’s Christmas book and talking about ‘Father Christmas’ as ‘Santa is now seen as gender neutral’ and is many parents’ preferred name for the jolly character in the red suit.”

“The unnamed parent, who has a young child, says she has been left feeling ‘on edge’ since the comments picked on her and doesn’t want to offend anybody if saying ‘Father Christmas’ is ‘hurtful’ to someone,” the report continued.

The viral story has sparked a massive debate across the platform about Santa’s gender.

I would love to meet these people…seriously..how long has Father Christmas been just that..why change!!?? This gender neutral thing cant be done to EVERYTHING!!! Posted by Anita Messitt on Monday, December 9, 2019

The jolly Christmas icon is known by many names across the globe. Whether he is being called Saint Nick/Saint Nicholas, Father Christmas, Santa Claus, Pere Noel in France or the German Weihnachtsmann, which translates to Christmas Man, the character has always been male.

Seriously! He’s a guy, quite clearly a guy. I would have bitten back by calling him St Nicholas tbh. The clue’s in the name, Nicholas not Nicola 😂 Posted by Sally Martin on Monday, December 9, 2019

Clearly, Santa is male.

A 2018 survey found that 19 percent of US people believe Santa should be identified as neither male nor female and 10 percent said Santa should identify as a woman.

