A NATO conference was canceled after the U.S. ambassador to Denmark barred a speaker critical of President TrumpDonald John TrumpLawmakers prep ahead of impeachment hearing Democrats gear up for high-stakes Judiciary hearing Warren says she made almost M from legal work over past three decades MORE from participating, organizers said Monday.

The conference planned for Tuesday was nixed after becoming “too problematic,” Danish Atlantic Council Secretary-General Lars Bangert Struwe said in a statement. The decision followed objection from U.S. Ambassador to Denmark Carla Sands to one of the speakers, Stan Sloan.

“Regrettably, the American Ambassador did not want Mr. Sloan’s participation. As the Embassy is co-organizer and sponsor, the Danish Atlantic Council had no option than to cancel Mr. Sloan’s participation in the Conference,” Struwe said.

He added that Sloan, a visiting professor at Middlebury College, fellow at the Atlantic Council and former CIA analyst, was known to be critical of Trump based on his social media posts. The council “never doubted,” however, that Sloan would deliver an “unpolitical and objective lecture,” Struwe said.

Sloan announced Friday on Facebook that he was told the U.S. Embassy vetoed his participation in the event and posted the text of the speech he was going to deliver.

“In his speech, Mr. Sloan wanted to commend Ambassador Carla Sands for her expression of support for the values on which the Alliance is based as well as its strategic importance for both Denmark and the United States. And overall, I do not see any direct or concealed attack on President Donald Trump,” Struwe said.

The U.S. Embassy in Denmark, in a series of tweets, said it’s “unfortunate” the organizers canceled the conference and said the embassy “supports freedom of speech.”

“This event would have provided speakers and attendees an important opportunity to exchange views on security cooperation and strengthening #NATO for the future,” the embassy said, adding that they had “jointly agreed on a program of speakers with a wide range of views on the Alliance.”

However, the embassy added that Sloan’s “proposed last-minute inclusion in the program … did not follow the same deliberative process of joint decision-making and agreement that we followed when recruiting all other speakers.”