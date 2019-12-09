New numbers from the battleground states of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin regarding the 2020 presidential election have revealed a shocking surge by President Trump.

This just as Democrats in Congress are supercharging their impeach-the-president-so-a-Democrat-can-win campaign.

The results are from Firehouse Strategies.

Describing the president as “well-positioned,” the company said, “As the race currently stands, President Trump is in the lead in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin in hypothetical match-ups against former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Bernie Sanders, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and former Mayor Michael Bloomberg. Across the three states, Trump’s closest contest is against Joe Biden, although the president leads by an average of 6 percentage points against each Democrat.”

The company polled voters for their political opinions on President Trump, the 2020 presidential election, and impeachment through a combination of live landline, live cell, and peer-to-peer text messages.

The conclusion is that “Donald Trump is seeing a boost in support in crucial swing states. Across the board, President Trump is polling well against the Democratic field in each of these battleground states. Notably, Vice President Biden has seen a sharp decline in support in our surveys as he currently runs behind President Trump in each of the three states.”

Michigan numbers, for example, show Trump leading Biden 46-41, Warren 47-38, Sanders 48-42, Buttigieg 48-37 and Bloomberg 48-37.

In Pennsylvania, his numbers were similar, leading Biden 46-41, Warren 47-40, Sanders 48-38, Buttigieg 46-40 and Bloomberg 45-41.

Wisconsin saw even higher support for the president, with numbers for Trump 48-39 against Biden, 50-37 over Warren, 51-38 over Sanders, 49-38 over Buttigieg and 49-37 over Bloomberg.

“Wisconsin was President Trump’s best state in this round of battleground polling. Against almost each of his Democratic challengers, President Trump held a double-digit lead. The president is currently running up nine percentage points against Biden, twelve points against Warren, thirteen points against Sanders, eleven points against Buttigieg, and twelve points against Bloomberg,” the polling company said.

“In each of these battleground states, we find that a majority of likely 2020 voters do not support the impeachment and removal of President Trump from office. Impeachment and removal is opposed by 50.8% of voters in Michigan, 52.2% of voters in Pennsylvania, and 57.9% of voters in Wisconsin,” the company continued.

It explained in those battleground states, voters “favor congressional Democrats turning away from impeachment issues and focusing on policy issues like immigration, health care, and climate change.”