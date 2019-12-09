A North Korean official reportedly assailed President TrumpDonald John TrumpLawmakers prep ahead of impeachment hearing Democrats gear up for high-stakes Judiciary hearing Warren says she made almost M from legal work over past three decades MORE as a “heedless and erratic old man” after the president tweeted that Chairman Kim Jong Un Kim Jong UnKim Jong Un cannot afford to fail again Trump: North Korea’s Kim has ‘everything’ to lose ‘if he acts in a hostile way’ President Trump lacks coherent foreign policy for rogue nations MORE valued the two’s relationship too much to allow international relations to sour.

Trump’s tweet stating that Kim “does not want to void his special relationship with the President of the United States or interfere with the U.S. Presidential Election in November” indicates the president is “bereft of patience,” former North Korean nuclear negotiator Kim Yong Chol said, according to The Associated Press.

“As [Trump] is such a heedless and erratic old man, the time when we cannot but call him a ‘dotard’ again may come,” he said, referencing an insult the nation applied to Trump in September 2017 amid a war of words between the two leaders.

“Trump has too many things that he does not know about [North Korea]. We have nothing more to lose. Though the U.S. may take away anything more from us, it can never remove the strong sense of self-respect, might and resentment against the U.S. from us,” the official added added.

North Korean officials have repeatedly threatened to resume the use of the “dotard” epithet in recent weeks after Trump resumed his use of the nickname “Rocket Man” for Kim during a NATO summit in London.

North Korea has also rebuffed the U.S. on more substantial issues relating to denuclearization, with officials saying the nation will not agree to further summits between the leaders that it says Trump would exploit as foreign policy victories unless the U.S. makes concessions of its own.

Pyongyang’s Academy of National Defense on Sunday touted a “very important test” at a long-range rocket facility once slated to be dismantled.