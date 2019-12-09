Oliver North Monday referred to the deadly shooting last week at the Pensacola, Fla., naval station as “radical Islamic terrorism,” but insisted that nobody is saying that because of political correctness.

“No one is saying that because we’re so politically correct today we can’t describe it as that,” the retired U.S. Marine Corp. lieutenant colonel told Fox News’ “Fox and Friends.”

“That’s what it is. Number two, the firearm was purchased legally because he is given special privileges as an official from a foreign country. That needs to change, the vetting needs to change.”

He pointed out that there are students from all over the world in flight school in Pensacola, as it is “one of the biggest flight training programs in the world for foreign nationals,” meaning that the vetting program has to include detailed background checks for them.

The shooter in the Pensacola case, a lieutenant from Saudi Arabia, was able to purchase a gun through a loophole in Florida law that allowed him a weapon because he had a hunting license.

North said foreign students must also be told, upfront, that they will be watched the whole time they are in the United States.

“There is no reason to give these guys carte blanche,” said North. “This guy was clearly up on social media of some kind. It’s not because is he going to church on Sundays.”

North said Congress must get involved, and positive change must happen, but it is “tied up with this whole thing about the president.”

North is the author of a new novel, “The Rifleman,” a fact-based story of how Daniel Morgan and his riflemen played an important role in George Washington’s victory during the American Revolution and drew comparisons Monday between 1776 and now.

“The solution isn’t just the rhetoric and words of our leaders and founders,” said North.