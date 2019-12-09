Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson, among those far, far behind in the race, on Monday proved Ronald Reagan was right, once again.

The hero of conservatives once said: “It isn’t so much that liberals are ignorant. It’s just that they know so many things that aren’t so.”

Williamson posted on Twitter harsh criticism of President Trump for posthumously pardoning convicted murderer Charles Manson.

The only problem is that there was no such pardon.

Twitter news aggregator Twitchy said: “Marianne Williamson seems to think Trump pardoned Charles Manson. Stop laughing. Ok, laugh a little… From what we can tell she was totally serious.”

The Hill reported Williamson was “roasted” for the posting.

It originated, apparently, with a “farcical” article at MoronMajority.com a couple weeks ago. Then it was aggregated by The Daily Kos.

“There is something deeply sinister about Trump pardoning Charles Manson, even posthumously. Dog whistles of the very worst possible kind,” Williamson tweeted on Monday.

The statement was deleted later.

“This never happened. Williamson just tweeted this,” wrote journalist Yashar Ali. “This is a woman who gets furious when she’s told that she’s unserious and not prepared to run.”