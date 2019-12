Paul Volcker, the former chairman of the Federal Reserve under Presidents Carter and Reagan who later played a role in the Obama administration’s response to the financial crisis of 2009, has died at the age of 92.

Multiple media outlets reported that Volcker, who raised interest rates as the Fed’s chief to combat inflation, had died.

In the Obama years, Volcker reemerged to tout a rule, eventually called the Volcker rule, that put tougher constraints on big banks.

DEVELOPING