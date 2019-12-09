A Pelaton commercial that went viral, though probably not for the reasons the company hoped, has inspired a mock follow-up ad and now public statements from the stars after experiencing several backlash and mockery. Along with “Pelaton Girl” speaking out about her intentions in accepting the gig, her much-maligned “husband” has likewise felt compelled to respond at length in part to disavow what he fears will now be his “abusive” reputation.

“In early September, I filmed a commercial for the Peloton exercise bike company,” Vancouver-based actor and elementary school teacher Sean Hunter told Psychology Today last week. “During the few days on set, I had a wonderful time working with the cast (‘mother & daughter’), and the amazing crew. It was an extremely positive experience, and I was excited to see the final clip. In late November, the commercial was posted and reviews started pouring in. At first, they were well received.”

But then things turned decidedly darker, “Pelaton Husband” explained, as he learned amid a flood of “malicious feedback” that he’d become “a symbol of the patriarchy.”

“But a few days ago, that all changed,” he continued. “Reviews from my friends stopped as the video went viral. I soon noticed that the commercial had several thousand down votes as the tweets came out and talk shows weighed in. ‘Absolutely 100% chance that the husband in the Peloton ad is abusive.’ (@allahpundit/twitter) ‘She would rather be anywhere else in the world than here, in her glacial home with the husband she loathes’ (Katie Way, Vice US). Commenters essentially ‘blasted the promotion as sexist and mocked its message’ (Janine Puhak, Fox News). I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. My 5 seconds of air time created an array of malicious feedback that is all associated with my face. My friend texted me today declaring that I’m ‘a symbol of the patriarchy.’ ‘We have the chance to make #PelotonHusband a meme’ (@matt_clarke/twitter).”

[embedded content]

The massive backlash, he suggested, threatens to ruin his career.

“As my face continues to be screen shot online, I wonder what repercussions will come back to me,” he told Psychology Today. “I pride myself on being a great teacher and developing actor, and I can only hope that this affects neither. I’m grappling with the negative opinions as none of them have been constructively helpful. ‘I think the acting was corny because it was overdramatic’ (Jeannie Mai, The Real Daytime). It’s really hard to improve when all feedback goes against any type of growth.”

“I currently sit here hoping that I’ll be able to continue auditioning for commercials without any taint, and that if my students happen to find the commercial and recognize me, they won’t think about me any different than they already know me,” he continued. “After all, this commercial has nothing to do with my ability to teach or who I am. Unfortunately, the problem is that viewers can mistake an actor as that person after they’ve seen them on television instead of a person given a script with no opinion on what they are being told to portray.”

“As I continue to reflect on the commercial, I consider these thoughts: Why are people creating so many additional narratives to the story?” he concluded. “Am I allowed to view the commercial positively after receiving such negative feedback? If recognized on the street, what will people’s first opinions be of me? The aftermath of the commercial has left me with more questions than answers, and this is only half the story. I reflect on what my co-actor must be dealing with, as she’s the other 25 seconds of the story.”

His co-star, Monica Ruiz, has also responded to the backlash and, thanks to actor Ryan Reynolds’ company Aviation Gin, has managed to turn the potential disaster in a more humorous direction.

“I was happy to accept a job opportunity earlier this year from Peloton and the team was lovely to work with,” said Luis in a statement reported by Deadline. “Although I’m an actress, I am not quite comfortable being in spotlight and I’m terrible on social media.So to say I was shocked and overwhelmed by the attention this week (especially the negative) is an understatement.”

“When Ryan and his production team called about Aviation Gin, they helped me find some humor in the situation,” she added in reference to a brief ad showing Pelaton Girl drinking, heavily, with friends after an apparent breakup with her “abusive” husband. “I am grateful to both Peloton and now Aviation Gin for the work and giving me the opportunity to do what I love to do.”

Aviation Gin’s Pelaton Girl rehab video below:

[embedded content]