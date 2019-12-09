(STUDY FINDS) — DURHAM, N.C. — It’s never been easier for anyone, man or woman, to make some changes to their hair if their unhappy with its color or form. There are countless over-the-counter permanent, and temporary, hair dyes and straighteners to choose from for anyone looking to make a change. However, a new study finds that permanent hair dyes and chemical straighteners may bring some unexpected risks for female users.

Researchers from the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences say that women who use these hair products are at an elevated risk of developing breast cancer. While this observation was noted across racial demographics, African American women were found to be significantly more at risk than others.

The findings also suggest that as a woman more frequently uses these products, her individual likelihood of developing breast cancer increases.

