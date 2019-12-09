White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said Monday that the Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg News spread propaganda from Chinese government sources about the trade dispute with the United States.

“If you see a story breaking in either Bloomberg News or the Wall Street Journal, you really need to heavily discount that,” Navarro said in an interview with Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily. “Those are the two main sources for Chinese propaganda.”

Navarro is assistant to the president and director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy, an office established by President Donald Trump to defend and serve American workers and manufacturers.