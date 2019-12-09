A newly-released poll shows President Donald Trump is in a virtual statistical tie with 2020 Democrat White House contenders former Vice President Joe Biden and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg in Arizona.

The OH Predictive Insights survey released on Monday shows President Trump at 46 percent and Biden with 44 percent in a mock general election contest. The poll also shows the president’s 45 percent approval edging out Buttigieg with 43 percent. Both hypothetical matchups show the pair of Democrat contenders fall within the 3.9-percentage-point margin of error. The poll was conducted between December 3 and 14 and has a sample size of 628 respondents.

In May, the same poll showed Biden leading President Trump 49 percent to 44 percent, showing a dip in national support for the vice president has extended to Gand Canyon state. Conversely, Buttigieg’s support shows a 6 point jump from 37 percent.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) slipped one point from 42 percent to 41 percent in a mock face-off against President Trump’s 47 percent. Billionaire and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg trails the president 40 percent to 47 percent, said the survey.

Arizona’s primary is scheduled for March 17.

OH Predictive Insights data analyst Jacob Joss said President Trump’s current support in Arizona puts him in a good position to win the state for a second time.

“No Democrat has earned more than 47 percent in a presidential election here since LBJ in 1964, but given this president’s apparent ceiling, that might just be enough to win when November rolls around,” he said.