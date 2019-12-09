Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton would be the leading choice among registered Democrat voters for the White House if she jumped into the crowded primary field, according to a recently released poll.

The latest Harvard-Harris presidential poll shows Clinton at 21 percent support, edging out former Vice President Joe Biden with 20 percent. The survey shows Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in third place with 12 percent and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) placing fourth at nine percent. Tied for fifth place with fice percent support are South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) and former Secretary of State John Kerry, who has ruled out a White House bid of his own and recently thrown his support behind Biden.

Harvard-Harris, top 5 current 2020 field among Democratic voters: Biden 29

Sanders 16

Warren 13

Buttigieg 8

Bloomberg 7 If Hillary Clinton and John Kerry get in race? Clinton 21

Biden 20

Sanders 12

Warren 9

Buttigieg & Kerry 5https://t.co/KiEbT2ik7Z — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) December 9, 2019

In a survey with Clinton removed from the roster of candidates to choose from, Biden is Democrat voters’ top pick with 29 percent, with Sanders at 16 percent. Warren placed third at 13 percent, while Buttigieg takes eight percent in fourth. Tied for fifth place is Bloomberg, a late entry to the 2020 field, and Kerry, garnering five percent each.

While Clinton has said that she has no plans to run for president, she conceded to being “deluged” with requests to do so.

“I have been deluged the last few weeks with thinking about doing that, but right now I’m not at all planning that,” she told BBC’s Graham Norton Show in London last Friday.

“As I say, never, never, never say never,” she added.

The former Obama official’s remarks come after telling BBC Radio 5 Live last month she was under “enormous pressure” to decide on her plans for 2020.

“I feel a sense of responsibility partly because you know my name was on the ballot, I got more votes, but ended up losing to the current incumbent in the White House who I think is really undermining our democracy in very fundamental ways. And I want to retire him,” she said.